Smartphone TV Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Smartphone TV is basically TV watched on a smartphone. It offers live streaming of video content on the handheld smartphone anytime and anywhere. Rapid growth in smartphone TV market is owing to the rising availability of high-speed data services such as 3G, 4G, and 5G. Owing to this, users now prefer watching videos and TV on their smartphones. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Smartphone TV Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2023).

The major factors driving smartphone TV market is the increasing use of smartphones and tablets around the globe. The media and entertainment industry has been one of the fastest growing sectors globally. Due to the popularity of OTT content, there is a significant growth in the smartphone TV market. Increasing demand in video TV subscriptions is driving the growth of smartphone TV market. Smartphone TV providers are expected to diversify their service offering in order to gain competitive edge over other competitors in their respective markets.

The study indicates that U.S. consumers on an average still consume most of their media content from the TV, but live television viewing continues to decline as usage of smartphones and tablets to watch video and other media content.

AT&T, Inc. (U.S.), Comcast Corporation (U.S.), MobiTV, Inc. (U.S.), Sky PLC (U.K.), Charter Communications (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Bell Canada (Canada), Orange S.A. (France), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Consolidated Communications, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Smartphone TV Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Apr 06, 2017 – Comcast introduced Xfinity Mobile, a new wireless service designed for the way people use their phones today, with the internet and data at the center of the experience. Up to eighty percent of smartphone data traffic in the U.S. travels over Wi-Fi, not cellular networks, making Wi-Fi a key solution to today’s mobile data consumption. Xfinity Mobile uses America’s largest, most reliable 4G LTE network along with Comcast’s 16 million Wi-Fi hotspots to provide consumers with a better wireless experience, for less money, on today’s most popular devices.

October 19, 2017- Verizon Communications Inc. is aiming for a spring 2018 launch for its new online TV service, which has been delayed at least twice as the telecommunications giant contends with how to compete in the media world, according to people familiar with the matter.

The market of Smartphone TV market appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Smartphone TV market can be segmented on the basis of usage and service. The usage segment is further bifurcated into fixed, nomadic and mobile. Fixed is watching content while not moving, nomadic is watching the content while walking and mobile is watching the content while in a car or moving bus. Most smartphones today are TV enabled and this has led to a significant growth in the smartphone TV market. Low costs and convenient access of video content have been major factors driving the growth of smartphone TV market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The global Smartphone TV market is divided into four regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific Europe and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). It has been observed that Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in smartphone TV market in Asia Pacific attributes to the growing investments in the smartphone TV market and increasing use of mobiles and tablets in that region.