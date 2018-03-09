Rotary Friction Welding Market Size, Share – Global Industry Trend and Forecast 2018-2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Rotary Friction Welding Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

This report studies the Rotary Friction Welding market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Rotary Friction Welding market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Rotary Friction Welding market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Rotary Friction Welding.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Rotary Friction Welding in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Thompson (KUKA UK)

MTI (USA)

NITTO SEIKI (Japan)

Izumi Machine (Japan)

H&B OMEGA Europa GmbH (Germany)

ETA (India)

U-Jin Tech (Korea)

Sakae Industries (Japan)

Gatwick (UK)

YUAN YU Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

An Gen Machine Mfg. (Taiwan)

Jiangsu RCM Co. (China)

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Inertia Rotary Friction Welding

Direct Drive Rotary Friction Welding

Hybrid Rotary Friction Welding

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Automotive Manufacturing

Cutting Tool Manufacturing

Aviation & Shipbuilding

Machine Components

Hydraulic/Pneumatic Parts

Electric and Wiring Parts

Others

