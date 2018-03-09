Proximity Marketing Market Analysis 2017-2023: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Highlights:

Proximity marketing can be defined as a wireless location based spreading channel of advertising content to consumers who are looking for shopping in their nearby place. The messages can be received by individuals who wish to activate the service through phone or other mobility device.

The study indicates, the increasing importance on business intelligence and growing competition in various sector is boosting the proximity marketing market. The increasing adoption of smartphone and development of analytical tool is one of the significant factor driving market growth. According to the study, by technology segment BLE beacon is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate. Owing to high adoption of BLE beacon in retail industry and increasing application of it in multi-channel marketing is further fuelling the market growth. By application segment, retail and e-commerce segment is expected to account for highest market share.

The proximity marketing software market can be segmented on the basis of component, technology and application. The component segmented is sub-segmented into hardware, software and service. By technology segment the proximity marketing market consists of Wi-Fi, BLE beacon, near field communication, GPS geofencing others. GPS geofencing enables users to enhance their business by sending push notification to the people who are into close proximity of their store. It also helps consumers who are nearby to the store by delivery notification regarding any offer or sale in that store.

The Proximity Marketing Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 52 Billion by 2023, at 28% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Apple Inc. (U.S.)

• Google Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.)

• Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S)

• Bluvision Inc. (U.S.)

• Estimote Inc. (U.S.)

• inMarket Media LLC (Italy)

• Proxama PLC (U.K.)

• ROXIMITY (U.S.)

Proximity Marketing Market Segmentation:

The proximity marketing market has been segmented on the basis of region that includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. In North America region, retail sector is witnessing considerable market share owing to adoption of proximity marketing in upscale stores and shopping malls. BLE beacon tools are used in some retail stores to prevent unwanted stealing of clothes and accessories and. Most of the retail stores in the region are using GPS geo-fencing application to increase customers in the store that is one of the significant factor driving market growth in the region.

Market Research Analysis:

The proximity marketing market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of proximity marketing tools in retail and healthcare sector. The invention of proximity marketing is gaining popularity among youths due to busy work schedule and changing lifestyle is driving the market in the region. According to the study, Europe region is one of the prominent player in proximity marketing market due to emergence of e-commerce industries from the region.

Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as government is continuously investing into research and development of proximity marketing market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting proximity marketing at a large scale owing to increasing IT infrastructure, robust industrialization that is boosting the market in the region. By software segment content management system and location analytics is driving the proximity marketing market.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Proximity Marketing Market -Forecast to 2023”.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of proximity marketing market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the proximity marketing market owing to major presence of major market players in the region followed by Europe.

North America region is leading owing to advanced technology implementation and adoption of cutting-edge technology in advertisement sector. Asia-Pacific region is fastest growing region in the proximity marketing market owing to increased investment by developing countries in the region.

Proximity Marketing Market (MRFR) Research Analysis:

By software segment, proximity marketing market is segmented into content management system. Enterprises are using content management system to enhance business by increasing customers and facilitate with multiple user platform. It improves the business website by providing easy option for site change and enable users by providing numerous design change options. It also enhances business marketing plan by offering tools through which businesses can have quick response from customers and seamless page management. It offers integrated workflow management platform by reviewing and approving content. If the user want to change the content of website, by using content management system they just need to change it once for it to be updated throughout the site.

