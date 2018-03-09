Power GAN Market: Business Opportunity, Key Market Players, Industry Trends & Forecast, 2018-2025

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a wide band gap semiconductor, emerging as a new technology compared to other semiconductor devices, such as gallium arsenide (GaAS) and silicon carbide (SiC). GaN is expected to be the next generation semiconductor for power applications as it offers an advantage with regards to thermal performance, efficiency, weight and size. GaN semiconductor devices have huge applicability in automotive, ICT, military, defence, aerospace, and power distribution systems among many others. The global power GaN market is influenced by various market determinants such as the growing demand from the military sector, increasing demand for high power and high temperature applications, success of GaN in RF-power, electronics competition from SiC in high-voltage semiconductor applications and increasing applications in electric & hybrid-electric vehicles. Moreover, introduction of new innovative products that are cost-effective and have better design and performance are offering lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the value chain. Big market players are expanding their product portfolio and increasing business around the globe via certain market strategies such as partnerships, agreements, mergers and acquisition.

According to this research report, the prominent trends, driving factors, restraints, opportunities and challenges have been considered properly, in order to recognize the market’s future. The report exhibits an estimation of the general market size in terms of value (US$) and discusses the key sections and the geographical subdivisions of the power GaN market in points of interest. It exhibits top to bottom data on the development trends, strategies and regulations, concerning power GaN market, executed in each of the geographical sections. The transcendent uses of the power GaN market have additionally been discussed in this research report.

Further, the research estimation breaks down the administrative structure of power GaN market, offering partners a superior comprehension of the different approaches, principles & controls, and future activities, which are required to govern various procedures in this very market. Further, the report gathers top to bottom data attained through broad primary and secondary research techniques, which has been surveyed with the assistance of a few compelling analytical tools. With the help of information accomplished from such deliberate research, the report displays close and exact appraisals for the market players and the readers as well. Readers will likewise pick up essentials from the references and contextual investigations given in the research study.

The research report simultaneously shows an exhaustive evaluation of the volatile landscape of power GaN market by investigating organization profiles of the major players, active in this very market. The market chain has been distinguished in this study by breaking down the present improvements and future prospects of these players.

POWER GaN MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Device type

Transistors

Diode & Rectifiers

Integrated circuits

By Technology

Semiconductor materials

Transistor application technologies

By Application

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial, Power, and Solar & Wind

Military, Aerospace, and Defence

Information and Communication Technology

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

