Power Boilers Market Challenges, Key Players, Industry Segments, Opportunities, Forecast Report 2022

Market Highlights

Power Boiler is applying heat energy to water to create steam. The steam produced by the power boiler transferred through piping to number of applications. Rapid industrialization in developing countries and switch to cleaner power generation sources such as biomass, biogas in developed countries is estimated to drive the Power Boiler Market and is expected to register a significant growth of 4% in the next six years.

Asia-Pacific region is a major contributor to the Power Boiler Market and expected to retain its majority during the forecast period. Europe & North America market is expected to grow at decent pace during the forecast period.

Power Boiler Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of about 4% from 2016 to 2022. Due to rapid industrialization & urbanization, demand for the power is increases. To meet this demand, government is heavily investing in new power plants which will drive the Power Boiler market.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the Power Boiler industry, tracking market segments across the categorized five geographic regions. The report provides a six-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The scope of the study segments the Power Boiler market based on Type, Technology, & Fuel Type.

Key Players

The leading players in the Power boiler markets are

Siemens AG,

Babcock & Wilcox,

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System,

AMEC Foster Wheeler,

Thermax Ltd,

Harbin Electric,

Hangzhou Boiler Group,

Asia Pacific held the major share within the Power Boiler Market

Asia-Pacific region is a major contributor to the Power Boiler market. Rapid expansions in the industrialization, increase the demand for Power. To meet the growing demand China alone is expected to add 65 GW to 85 GW of capacity every year to its power generation sector. This has led to high demand for boilers in these region.

Study Objectives of Power boiler Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Power boiler Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Global Power boiler Market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by Type, by Technology, and by Fuel Type.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

