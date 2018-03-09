M&C Group: Your true partner for commodity and gold trading in Ghana!

M&C Group, Ltd, a wholly Ghanaian owned group is a global company consisting of 5 member companies and approximately 2000 research and information professionals in sectors like Finance, Management Consultancy Services, Energy, Property Management, and Trading & Logistics. After studying emerging market trends and understanding client’s sector dynamics, the offer best of their services.

M&C Group Logistics & Trading are licensed, Gold suppliers and buyers by their parent company in Accra Ghana. They have the resources and a network of international commodity suppliers to import/export products. They can offer flexibility to the clients in terms and conditions of payment.

They work closely with refiners and assay companies and guarantees to provide top-notch quality of gold and other minerals to the clients all over the world.The other commodities which M&C Group Logistics & Trading holds expertise in importing and exporting are rice, cashew nuts, cocoa, millets, edible oils, and cocoa butter.In addition to the gold supplier, the firm has its own Mining Concessions for joint-ventures or partnerships.

Ghana is one of the world’s leading gold producers, and M&C Group Logistics & Trading holds a permit to buy minerals from licensed small-scale miners and can offer gold delivery services along with trading in gold.Export of gold and other minerals take place through assay and refiners companies who thoroughly analyze the purity level and exact weight of the export quantities.Client’s are sure to receive their orders on-time and there will be no issue of non-shipment.

M&C Logistics & Trading is buying and selling gold by dealing directly with miners in Ghana for profit.The firm has recently introduced two new Gold Roll Programs: Gold Roll profits and Gold Roll Supply.Gold Roll profits is a 13 months program directing to gold miners and refineries. The gold purchaser needs to buy an average of 6 turns( means buy or sell transaction utilizing the Gold Buying Program buyer funds.) per month and every turn he can gain an average of 1.75% profit.The minimum purchase order must be $25000.

If a buyer wants to have a physical gold, he can opt for Gold Roll Supply program.The duration of this gold supply commitment is 6 months.The buyers can enjoy 7% discount for every purchase and will obtain gold directly from gold miners or refineries.

In order to be one of the top-notch Investment Holding Company in Africa, M&C Group, Ltd always strives to amalgamate technical skill and brilliant consulting expertise to deliver solutions which can meet clients’ challenge.In order to learn in detail about their gold roll programs.

Contact :-

Business Name /Contact Person: Michael Leslie Bartlett-Vanderpuye

Country/Region: Ghana/

Street Address: Plot 259, No.1 Carrot Avenue, East Legon. Adjacent the Lizzy Sports Complex

City: Accra

State: Greater Accra

Postal Code: CT 9627

Phone No: +233 (302) 998246, (0) 303 937359, (0) 244) 727861

Email Address: mnc@mncgroupgh.com

Website: http://mncgroupgh.com/