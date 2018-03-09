Mahoney Family Dentistry Replaces a Damaged Tooth with a Dental Implant and Ceramic Crown

People with a damaged tooth can consider a dental implant if an endodontic procedure cannot save the tooth. People who need to replace their tooth with a dental implant can go to Mahoney Family Dentistry.

[South Bend, 3/9/2018] — The American Association of Endodontists says that one of the things people can do to save their damaged tooth is to undergo an endodontic procedure. If the procedure, however, cannot save the tooth and the tooth requires extraction, the person should consider a dental implant, as such dental implants coming from Mahoney Family Dentistry helps save those damaged teeth.

Dental Implant Benefits

According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, dental implants are the next best thing to a natural and healthy tooth. They replace a damaged tooth so that it functions, fits, feels, and looks like a natural tooth.

Another great thing about dental implants is that it protects the jawbone. Leaving empty spaces in the mouth after losing a tooth results in additional oral problems, such as the deterioration and loss of some of the jawbone. A dental implant prevents such a situation from developing by preserving the natural bone. This prevents bone loss and helps stimulate bone growth.

Providing Professional Tooth Replacement

Individuals who need to undergo tooth replacement to fix their damaged tooth and root can visit Mahoney Family Dentistry. The Indiana-based dental practice replaces the problematic tooth with a dental implant and ceramic crown that functions and appears like a natural tooth.

Mahoney Family Dentistry ensures that it will work closely with patients going through the single tooth replacement procedure. The dental practice will first assess the appropriate solution for the patient byperforming a comprehensive oral examination. If a dental implant is required, the practice’s dentist will remove the damaged teeth and install an implant along with a temporary tooth that lets the patient eat and function normally. Once the implant integrates into the jawbone, the dentist will attach the permanent ceramic tooth to the implant to complete the replacement process.

