Low-Grade Central Osteosarcoma Treatment Market: Rising Patient Population to Drive the Growth

Osteosarcoma is a type of cancer that originates from bone cells. Osteosarcoma of the bone is characterized by high grade tumor in the bone. High grade tumor variations include small-cell osteosarcoma, telangiectatic osteosarcoma, high-grade surface osteosarcoma, low-grade central osteosarcoma, and secondary osteosarcoma. Low-grade central osteosarcoma is found to be less aggressive with survival rate of around 90%. Low-grade central osteosarcoma is generally mistaken as fibrous dysplasia and considered as a rare variant of osteosarcoma. Low-grade central osteosarcoma may occur in long bones (femur, tibia, fibula, etc.) flat bones (ribs, mandible, etc.), hands and feet. Generally, biopsy is performed to diagnose low-grade central osteosarcoma and in some cases histological examination is needed. The recommended treatment for low-grade central osteosarcoma includes chemotherapy radiation and surgery. Etiology and exact cause of low-grade central osteosarcoma is unknown, but in most cases surgery is performed to remove the tumors.

Cancer is the second highest cause of death annually followed by cardiac complications. Discovering novel treatment options and drug regimens would be an opportunity offering immense growth possibilities in the cancer treatment market in the near future. Immunotherapy is a very active area of cancer research. Many scientists and doctors around the world are studying new ways to use immunotherapy to treat cancer. Government funding and initiatives supporting research and development in rare forms of cancer in developed countries is expected to support growth of the low-grade central osteosarcoma treatment market. Governments in developed countries such as the U.S. raise funds for cancer research to aid diagnosis and treatment. Clinical trials are also funded by governments to support companies in developing effective cancer immunotherapy drugs. Strategic collaborations with hospitals for cancer research studies on several hundred patients with a variety of cancer types has benefited the companies, enabling them to manufacture novel drugs for immunotherapy.

The global market for low-grade central osteosarcoma treatment is segmented based on treatment type and geography. In terms of treatment type, the market is categorized into chemotherapy, surgeries, and radiation therapy. According to American Cancer Society, some of the common chemotherapy agents which are prescribed in osteosarcoma chemotherapy includes Methotrexate, Doxorubicin, Ifosfamide, Cisplatin, Carboplatin, etc. In severe cases of metastatic low-grade central osteosarcoma, surgical procedures are performed to remove the tumor.

In terms of geography, the global low-grade central osteosarcoma treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold major share in the low-grade central osteosarcoma treatment market during the forecast period owing to the presence of developed infrastructure in the region and rising patient population. Europe is projected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period owing to increasing discretionary funding for cancer research, and expanding cancer awareness programs by government and patient support programs. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in health care spending and improving health care infrastructure in the region is expected to drive the overall cancer treatment market during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of liposarcoma, rise in medical tourism, and proactive educational campaigns to spread awareness among patients and health care professionals is set to propel the global low-grade central osteosarcoma treatment market in the near future.

The major players operating in the low-grade central osteosarcoma treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, etc. The global low-grade central osteosarcoma treatment market is dominated only by few players such as Jonson & Jonson and Pfizer Inc. who operate globally.

