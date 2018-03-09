Laboratory Filtration Market l Global Industry Report 2021

Filtration is a process that involves the use of mechanical, physical or biological process to separates solids from fluids using a medium through which only fluids are allowed to pass. The fluid that is allowed to pass through the medium is called the filtrate. In physical filters, large solid particles in the fluid are retained while in the case of biological filters, particulates are trapped and ingested and metabolites are retained and removed. Be that as it may, the separation is not complete as solids will be contaminated with some fluid and filtrate will contain some fine particles depending on the pore size, filter thickness, and biological activity. Filtration occurs both in nature and in engineered systems; there are biological, geological, and industrial forms.Laboratory Filtration Market Size is anticipated to grow at a 7.2% CAGR from 2016 to 2021 and it is estimated that the global market was valued at USD 2.042 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2.89 billion by 2021.

The increase in the application of filtration technology in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries and the rise in the demand for more efficient filters are the key factors boosting the market growth. The market is witnessing the launch of new transforming and innovative technologies in lab filtration and filter media products. The uptake of analytical instruments, stringent regulations controlling the quality of products used in laboratories, and growing demand for biopharmaceutical molecules for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. However, stringent government regulations for filtration procedures especially in pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries is having a negative impact on the growth of the market.

The global Laboratory Filtration Market Segmentation by Technology, Product and End User. On the basis of product, it is segmented into Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration and Reverse Osmosis. The membrane filters account for the largest market share in this segment of filtration media market, followed by filter papers and filtration microplate. The capsule filters segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the highest growth in the coming years. These filters provide a reliable filtrate by retention of very small microorganisms and harmful particles. Microfiltration assemblies held the largest market share within the filtration assemblies segment. Widespread usage of micro filtration assemblies in food and beverage industry for quality check is one of the major factors attributing toward its dominance.

On the basis of Technology, it is segmented into Assembly, Filter Paper, Membrane, Syringe Filters, Filtration Microplate and Accessories. Reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, vacuum filtration, nanofiltration, and microfiltration are the key technologies of the laboratory filtration market. The microfiltration segment dominated this sector. Microfilters are widely used for cold sterilization of API and enzymes and for separation of solid-liquid phases in various industries. Ultrafiltration is one of the fastest growing technologies and is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

The ultrafiltration segment offers benefits such as gentle product treatment, easier handling, and lower energy consumption over the conventional methods. The increasing adoption of ultrafiltration in food processing industry, water purification systems, and protein bios separation is predicted to enhance the market growth. On the basis of End User, it is segmented into pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Companies Academic & Research Institutes Food & Beverage, Companies Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies dominate the end users market with the highest growth rate. The highest growth rate and market share of the segment can be credited to the need for lab filtration in the development of biological molecules and increase in manufacturing of generics in the developed countries.

On the basis of geography, the market is analyzed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North-America accounts for the largest share of the market. The presence of a large number of filtration products manufacturers in the North American and European region has led to their large market share in the laboratory filtration market. However, the Asia-Pacific region represents the highest growth opportunity for the laboratory filtration market. The growth in this market is mainly driven by increased focus of healthcare and food and beverage industries on improving the quality of products and research output.

The major laboratory filtration market Leaders include Merck Millipore and Pall Corporation, GE Healthcare, Sartorius Group, 3M Purification Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Cantel Medical Corporation, Cuno, Dow Water & Process Solutions, FilmTec Corporation, GE Healthcare and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.

