It’s a wrap: International removals specialists celebrate 20 years

Moving house is widely reported to be as stressful as bankruptcy, serious family illness or even going through a divorce.

Factor in a move abroad and the stress factors multiply tenfold.

But Bristol businessman Jim Limerick appears immune to the high pressure environment in which he has operated for the last 20 years.

Jim runs Avonmouth-based 1st Move International , the international removals specialists employing 30 people on the Chittening industrial estate near Bristol.

The firm packs personal effects and household goods for people moving abroad – notably the United States, Canada and Australia.

With removals terminals throughout the UK including London , Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Glasgow, 1st Move International also offer daily collections from South Wales including Swansea, Cardiff and Newport.

Jim said: “As one of the UK’s top four privately owned moving companies, we offer weekly sailings to over 144 countries and we aim to keep the stress to an absolute minimum through a combination of faster, safer and more secure shipping and a unique way of ensuring customers are charged for the EXACT size of their move.

1st Move International pack individual heirloomsand fragile goods while furniture and larger items are paper and then bubble wrapped for extra protection.

To reduce shipping costs theyutiliseevery empty space – inside drawers, between the legs of chairs and pack soft furnishings, like bedding, inside white goods.

“Space costs money, so our packers are experts at filling up those empty spaces to ensure maximum cost savings for your move.”

This process makes for a tight, safe and secure package so your household goods are not rattling around inside a shipping container on their journey overseas.

Goods are protected and packed and arranged tightly onto pallets and then stretch-wrapped to bind all itemstogether to minimise movement in transit. A further layer of double walled cardboard sheet and 2 layers of export standard bubble wrap are added to help protect your goods from accidental knocks or bumps.

“But we’re not using sticky backed plastic. We use a 125 micron polymer heavy duty plastic film and heat shrink to a tight fit.

We then seal one end of this bag and then cover your pallet to form a safe, secure, strong and weatherproof shroud. This is then heat treated to shrink fast and bind the whole pallet tightly together.

“With a breaking strain of 160kg this tough export strapping could subdue a particularly tetchy Tyrannosaurus.”

Your pallet is then labeled and security sealed with a unique 1st Move ID number.

Finally, it’s measured to the nearest centimetre to give the chargeable volume which guarantees you will be charged for the EXACT size of your house move with no nasty surprises when you get your final bill.

1st Move International is fully registered members of the British International Freight Association (BIFA) and the British Association of Removers (BAR).

