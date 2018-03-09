Interactive Kiosk Market Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share by Top Companies

Market Highlights:

The companies such as Siemens AG (German), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), Phoenix Kiosk, Inc. (U.S), KIOSK Information Systems Inc. (U.S), Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), are the leading of manufacturers of interactive kiosk in the market. In 2016, Delta partner GOL has launched interactive kiosk with sign language interpreters for deaf and hard-of-hearing customers. It is designed with real-time video conferencing system that provides ample of information of products and services and self-services to the customers.

The factors that drive the growth interactive kiosk market are the increasing adoption of cashless vending machines which engaging more customers and boosting the market growth to the large extent. Self-service kiosks that allows to carryout number of transactions including registration, ticketing, check-in, feedback, and other to the customers. It is customized for the latest technologies such as iOS, windows, and others and designed to maximize signal transmission.

The global interactive kiosk market are bifurcated on the basis of component, type, end users, and region. The components are segmented into hardware, software, service. The type are segmented into self-service kiosks, vending kiosks, bank kiosks and others The end users are segmented media & entertainment, retail, healthcare, BFSI, government and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global interactive kiosk market are – Siemens AG (German), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), Phoenix Kiosk, Inc. (U.S), KIOSK Information Systems Inc. (U.S), Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), NCR Corporation (U.S), SlabbKiosks (U.S), KIOSK Information Systems (U.S), Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), NEXCOM International Co. (Taiwan), Meridian (U.S), Embross (Canada), Diebold Nixdorf (U.S), Korala Associates Ltd (U.K), IER SAS (France), RedyRef Interactive Kiosks (U.S), and among others.

The global Interactive Kiosk Market is expected to grow at USD ~34 Billion by 2023, at ~9% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

The interactive kiosk are gaining momentum in the market as the companies are investing in providing the new solution to the customer as it offers new way to promote their products and new opportunities to earn more revenue. It is available for the public use that provides information and allow transactions. The interactive kiosk bring new opportunities to the companies to grab and engage more customers in outdoor environment.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global interactive kiosk market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and among others. In North America region, the interactive kiosk is gaining demand in various sectors including media & entertainment, government, automotive, healthcare and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

