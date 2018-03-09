Industrial Air Compressor Market Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts to 2022

Market Highlights

Industrial air compressors are used to increase pressure by converting power into potential energy and stored as pressurized air. This pressurized air is used to compress gas for transport, cutting & welding and cooling among other applications. This has led to the increasing installation of air compressors across industries. Moreover, Regulations and requirements related to carbon dioxide emissions from products and industrial processes are expected to increase. Additionally, increasing home appliances demand in emerging regions is projected to drive the air compressor industry in the forecasted years.

The report has analyzed the market based on the four segments: Type, Technology, and application, in the regions of North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world. On the basis of type it includes portable, Positive displacement. Positive displacement compressors are expected to hold a larger share of the market by product type in the industrial air compressor market. Growing demand for high output pressure compressors is likely to be the major driving factor. On the basis of technology, it includes Reciprocating, rotary and other. Reciprocating and rotary holding the largest share due to owing factors such as low maintenance cost and are more efficient. Technologically advanced receivers and dryers offer less system failure and also play a vital role reducing carbon footprints leading to the introduction of these products in varied industries. Moreover on the basis of application, it includes energy, oil & Gas, manufacturing, healthcare, home appliances and others. The oil & gas industry is the largest contributor to the industrial air compressor market, and also acts as a key driver of the market.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2075

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of Global Industrial air compressor are

Oasis Manufacturing,

Frank technologies,

Bel Aire Compressors,

VMAC Company,

Bauer group,

Ingersoll Rand,

Airtex Compressors,

Best Aire LLC,

Grainger Company,

Sullair among

Asia pacific will be the largest market

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for industrial air compressors, closely followed by North America .Asia pacific market is growing due to the growing natural gas infrastructure in the country. China is referred as world’s one of the manufacturing hub due to the easy availability of resources and labors. Growing requirement for superior air quality as well as reliability is projected to stimulate growth of the market. Moreover, number of companies shifted focus to developing eco-friendly devices, along with reducing maintenance requirements and also encourage consumers to migrate from traditional products to more energy efficient alternatives.

Market Research Future Analysis:

Market Research Future analysis show that the global market of Industrial air compressor market is estimated to grow at US $XX billion by the end of year 2022.Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the global industrial air compressor market due to factors such as growth of economic scale and the demand on variety & quantity of air compressors. Air compressors are increasingly being used in mining & power industries. This attributes to high investments in fixed assets in the equipment production industry and economic growth in Asia pacific region. Moreover, new policies for improved product quality by ISO are likely to boost demand for air compressors in the region.

The global Industrial air compressor is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% between years 2016 to 2022.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-air-compressor-market

About US

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com