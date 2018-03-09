Image Sensor Market Research Depth Study with Opportunity Assessment for the Period of 2016-2021

Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of image sensor market includes rising demand for camera enabled mobile phones, low power consumption and compactness of CMOS image sensor, and increased use of image sensors in biometric applications among others. Hence the market for image sensor market is expected to grow above ~10% CAGR (2015-2021). However, high power consumption in CCD image sensors and falling market of digital still camera are the factors among others which are hindering the growth of image sensor market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in global image sensor market includes Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Semiconductor Inc. (South Korea), OmniVision Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Aptina Imaging Corporation (ON Semiconductor) (U.S.), Himax Imaging (Taiwan), GalaxyCore Inc. (China), SK Hynix Inc. (Korea), and STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland) among others.

Regional Analysis of Image Sensor Market:

North-America is dominating the Global Image Sensor Market with the largest market share, and thereby accounting high market above ~35%. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2021 from ~USD 4 billion in 2016 to ~USD 8 billion by 2021. The European market for image sensor market is expected to grow at above ~5% CAGR (2016-2021).

Key Findings

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate image sensors market surpassing the revenues of North America during the forecast period.

The growing implementation of CMOS image sensor in consumer electronics application such as tablets, mobile phones, and PC camera’s is driving the image sensor.

The market for CCD image sensors is expected to decrease at a CAGR of ~2.5 during 2016-2021; attributed to the surging application of low cost CMOS image sensors as a replacement of CCD image sensors in various applications.

The image sensors market is expected to witness significant growth in mobile phones application during the forecast period, influenced largely by increasing market of smartphone, smart wearable devices and handheld personal computers.

Objective of Image Sensor Market Study:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global image sensor market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the image sensor market development based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, application, operating spectrum, array type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global image sensor market.

Segments

Segmentation by Application : Mobile Phones, Tablets, PC Camera, Digital Still Cameras (DSC), Automotive, Medical Imaging, and Security & Surveillance

: Mobile Phones, Tablets, PC Camera, Digital Still Cameras (DSC), Automotive, Medical Imaging, and Security & Surveillance Segmentation by Technology : CCD and CMOS among others.

: CCD and CMOS among others. Segmentation by Operating Spectrum : Visible and Invisible.

: Visible and Invisible. Segmentation by Array Type: Linear Array type and Area Array Type.

Americas

– North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Western Europe

Asia– Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

The Rest of the World

The report for Image Sensor Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

