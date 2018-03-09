Global Uveitis Treatment Market: Principally Boosted by Growing Incidences of Uveitis Disease

According to the latest report published by Variant Market Research, the global Uveitis Treatment market size was valued at $638 Million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,142 Million by 2024. In this report, the global uveitis treatment market forecast says that the global market is growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2024. On the basis of geographical, Asia-Pacific and RoW are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% and 7.9%, respectively, over the forecast period.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/pharmaceuticals/uveitis-treatment-market/sample-request

Expansion of generic drug market fuels the global uveitis treatment market growth

The growth of the global uveitis treatment market trend includes expansion of generic drug, increasing prevalence of uveitis disease, and rising R&D investments. However, lack of awareness, high cost of the treatment, and possibility of side effects caused by uveitis treatment medication may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, new product development in the treatment is likely to gain significant impetus in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation

The global uveitis treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, treatment type, and geography. The type segment is further bifurcated into posterior uveitis, panuveitis, anterior uveitis, and intermediate uveitis. Furthermore, treatment type segment includes immunosuppressive medications, antibiotic/antiviral medications, and anti-inflammatory medications.

Geographically, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Russia, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and RoW (Middle East, South America, and Africa) are the key geographical regions included in this market.

Get Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/pharmaceuticals/uveitis-treatment-market/toc

Anterior uveitis, by type, conquered the segment with highest market share in 2016

In the type segment, anterior uveitis dominated the market with largest market share in the year 2016, due to high frequency of uveitis anterior treatment. Correspondingly, posterior uveitis stood for the second position in the global market.

Anti-inflammatory medications held for the major share in the treatment type segment in 2016

Anti-inflammatory medications occupied the principal uveitis treatment market share in the year 2016, while antibiotic/antiviral medications is expected to attain the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period 2016 – 2024

North America led the global uveitis treatment market with prime share in 2016

North America generated the highest revenue accounting for 38.9% of the total market share, in the year, owing to the rising number of clinical trials, and growing budgets for R&D by several pharma companies and research organizations. In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR, driven by increasing number of people suffering from autoimmune diseases, and growing elderly population Also, Australia is witnessing a substantial demand for the uveitis treatment market.

Competitive Landscape

Major market players comprise Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Novartis AG (ALCON), EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Alimera Sciences Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Amdipharm Mercury Company Ltd., Allergan Inc., AbbVie Inc., and pSivida Corp., among others.

To browse the complete report, visit @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/pharmaceuticals/uveitis-treatment-market

Scope of Uveitis Treatment Market

Type Segment

• Anterior Uveitis

• Posterior Uveitis

• Intermediate Uveitis

• Panuveitis

Treatment Type Segment

• Anti-Inflammatory Medications

• Antibiotic/Antiviral Medications

• Immunosuppressive Medications

Geography Segment

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Russia

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Others

• Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Others

• RoW

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

Related Topics

1. Global Biopharmaceuticals Market is estimated to reach $405 billion by 2024, Says Variant Market Research

2. Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market is estimated to reach $3,826 million by 2024, Says Variant Market Research

3. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2015-2024

About Variant Market Research

Variant Market Research offers syndicated and customized reports to fulfill clients’ objectives. We also provide customized data pack proposing market sizing in an Excel/PDF/PowerPoint or Word format as per the requirement of clients. We cover several industry domains, namely Semiconductor & Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Information and Communication Technology, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Chemicals, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Automation, Manufacturing, Construction, Energy &Power, Defense & Aerospace and Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI). Our expertise are data triangulation, competitor benchmarking, parent market benchmarking, estimating market size and forecast of the market from 2016 to 2024.

For further information, visit https://www.variantmarketresearch.com

You can connect with us on LinkedIn here @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/variant- market-research

Contact US:

John Dave,

Head – Sales

Variant Market Research

649 Mission St, 5th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105, United States.

Tel: +1-415-680-2785

Fax: +1-415-680-2786

Email: john.dave@variantmarketresearch.com

Email: help@variantmarketresearch.com