Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Projected to Touch US$4.09 MN by 2025

Report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Structural Health Monitoring market for the period 2017 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year, data for the year 2015 is considered as historical information and the years from 2015 to 2025 is the forecast period. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 for all the segments in the scope of study. The report covers key trends prevailing in the Global Structural Health Monitoring Market . The report also describes various factors impacting the global structural health monitoring market growth during the forecast period including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The study provides a holistic perspective on global structural health monitoring market growth in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) globally. The market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of various economic, political, technological, social, and legal and the existing market dynamics influencing market growth.

The report would also include executive summary, providing the overview of the global structural health monitoring market. The report also provides industry development and key market indicators for the global structural health monitoring market. Furthermore, report provides market attractiveness analysis, for each segment based on their CAGR and market share. The report includes Porter’s five forces analysis about the industry competition, market dynamics and the most profitable segments in the market.

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market: Segmentation

This research study on the global structural health monitoring market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including solution, connectivity and application. Based on the solution, the market is divided into the wired and wireless. Based on application, the market is segmented into civil, aviation, and others. The civil segment is further classified into bridges, dams, and tunnels. The report also covers profiles of major players, their growth strategies and focuses on the recent developments under the competition matrix section and includes market positioning analysis of key players operating in the structural health monitoring market.

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market: Competitive Analysis

The competition matrix for key players in the global structural health monitoring market notes their capabilities and growth potential and also benchmarks the key companies in the global Structural Health Monitoring market on the basis of top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure capabilities, market position, product offerings, R&D focus and future outlook.

Under the company profiles section, the report also includes an overview of the players operating in the market, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, SWOT analysis, regional breakdown and their relevant business segment revenue. The report also contains market share analysis of the key players in the structural health monitoring market for the year 2016 based on their revenues generated for the same year.

The key players profiled in this report include – COWI A/S, Digitexx Data Systems, Inc., Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc., ACELLENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., National Instruments Corporation, ATKINS, Kinemetrics, Nova Metrix LLC, CTL Group, OSMOS Group, and First Sensor.

The global Structural Health Monitoring Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Solution

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Application

Civil

Bridges

Dams

Tunnels

Aviation

Others

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

