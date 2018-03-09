Global Sodium Chlorite Market Sees Promising Growth in 2018

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Sodium Chlorite Market Research Report 2018 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the Sodium Chlorite market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Sodium Chlorite market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Global Sodium Chlorite market size was 200.82 Million USD in 2017 and it will be 268.34 Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR 4.23% from 2017 to 2024.

The major players in global Sodium Chlorite market include

Oxy Chem

Dupont

ERCO

Shree Chlorates

Ercros

Gaomi Kaixuan

Shandong Gaoyuan

Dongying Shengya

On the basis of product, the Sodium Chlorite market is primarily split into

Liquid Sodium Chlorite

Solid Sodium Chlorite

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Textile Application

Water Treatment

Pulp Application

Metal Surface Treatment

Others

The recent study provides an in-depth analysis of the global market for Sodium Chlorite which combines current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment opportunities. It offers a quantitative analysis of the industry starting from 2018 and ending in 2025 to allow stakeholders to capitalize on the existing opportunities in the market.

The report also goes on to offer extensive analyses of various products, applications, and end users in the global market for Sodium Chlorite. It further attempts to uncover the different trends and prevailing opportunities across geographies. They prominent companies operating in the market have been profiled in the report and their strategies to expand have been studied too. Their sales and revenues have been studied as well. In his manner the report provides a thorough peek into the competitive landscape of the market.

The Sodium Chlorite market has been segmented depending upon type, material, application, and end-user. The report tries to gauge the segments that hold out maximum promise for keen players. Geographically, the market has been divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in each region been extensively covered.

Table of Contents

1 Sodium Chlorite Market Overview1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sodium Chlorite1

1.2 Sodium Chlorite Segment by Types2

1.2.1 Global Sodium Chlorite Production (MT) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2013-2024)2

1.2.2 Global Sodium Chlorite Production Market Share (%) by Types in 20172

1.2.3 Liquid Sodium Chlorite3

1.2.4 Solid Sodium Chlorite3

1.3 Global Sodium Chlorite Segment by Applications4

1.3.1 Global Sodium Chlorite Consumption (MT) Comparison by Applications (2013-2024)4

1.3.2 Textile Application5

1.3.3 Water Treatment5

1.3.4 Pulp Application6

1.3.5 Metal Surface Treatment6

2 Global Sodium Chlorite Market Competition by Manufacturers15

2.1 Global Sodium Chlorite Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)15

2.1.1 Global Sodium Chlorite Capacity (MT) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2013-2018)15

2.1.2 Global Sodium Chlorite Production (MT) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2013-2018)17

2.2 Global Sodium Chlorite Revenue (Million USD) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2013-2018)20

3 Global Sodium Chlorite Production by Regions (2013-2018)28

3.1 Global Sodium Chlorite Capacity (MT) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)28

3.2 Global Sodium Chlorite Production (MT) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)30

3.3 Global Sodium Chlorite Revenue and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)32

3.4 Global Sodium Chlorite Capacity, Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018)34

3.5 North America Sodium Chlorite Production (2013-2018)35

List of Tables and Figures

Table Sodium Chlorite Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2024)7

Figure North America Sodium Chlorite Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2024)8

Figure Europe Sodium Chlorite Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2024)9

Figure China Sodium Chlorite Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2024)10

Figure India Sodium Chlorite Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2024)11

Figure Asia Other Sodium Chlorite Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2024)12

Figure Global Sodium Chlorite Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2024)13

Figure Global Sodium Chlorite Production (MT) Status and Outlook (2013-2024)14

Table Global Sodium Chlorite Capacity (MT) of Key Manufacturers (2013-2018)15

Table Global Sodium Chlorite Capacity Market Share (%) of Key Manufacturers (2013-2018)15

Figure Global Sodium Chlorite Capacity Market Share (%) of Key Manufacturers in 201716

Figure Global Sodium Chlorite Capacity Market Share (%) of Key Manufacturers in 201817

Table Global Sodium Chlorite Production (MT) of Key Manufacturers (2013-2018)17

