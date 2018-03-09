Global Social Gaming Market Driven by Increasing Number of Social Gamers

According to the latest report published by Variant Market Research, the global social gaming market size is projected to reach $36.7 Billion by 2024 from $11.8 Billion in 2016. In this report, social gaming market forecast says that the global market is growing at 15.2% CAGR from 2016 to 2024.

Easy access to internet to drive the global market

The global social gaming market trend includes easy access to internet, increased adoption of smartphones and tablets, increasing number of social gamers, and continuous launch of advanced games. Though, social gaming effects include risk of getting addicted, which may hinder the social gaming market growth. Moreover, expansion of cloud gaming would provide an opportunity for players of market.

Market Segmentations

The global social gaming market is classified into gender, age group, revenue generation, and geography. Gender segment includes male, and female. Further, the market is classified on basis of age group into 13-18 years, 19-25 years, 26-35 years, 36-45 years, and 46 and above years. Revenue generation comprises advertisements, virtual goods, and lead generation. North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (France, Italy, Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and RoW (Middle East, South America, and Africa) are the key geographical regions included in this market.

Female, by gender dominated the global market in 2016

Female held for the highest market share in 2016 and likely to be dominant during the forecast period, 2016– 2024. The increasing use of internet in homes as well as the rising penetration of smartphones is the driving factor for the growth of segment.

19-25 years, by age group dominated the global market in 2016

19-25 years held for the highest market share in 2016 and likely to be dominant during the forecast period, 2016– 2024. People of this age group spend most of their online time on social gaming network sites, it is the driving factor for the growth of segment.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2016

Asia-Pacific held for the highest market share in 2016 and likely to be dominant during the forecast period, 2016– 2024. Increasing spectrum of age and income, fewer barriers to entry, and increasing investments into expanding coverage across all the regions (including Philippines, Australia, among others) is the driving factor for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are offering innovative products and services to increase their social gaming market share. Major players of the market are Zynga, Electronic Arts Inc., Rovio Entertainment, Ltd., Social Point S.L., Gameloft SE, King Digital Entertainment plc, Wooga GmbH, Aeria Games GmbH, CrowdStar, and Behaviour Interactive, Inc., among others.

Scope of the Global Social Gaming Market

Gender Segments

• Male

• Female

Age Group Segments

• 13-18 Years

• 19-25 Years

• 26-35 Years

• 36-45 Years

• 46 Years and Above

Revenue Generation Segments

• Advertisements

• Virtual Goods

• Lead Generation

Geography Segment

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Others

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Others

• RoW

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

