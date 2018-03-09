Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market 2018: Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Forecast to 2022

Industrial hand gloves Market 2018

Industrial hand gloves Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Industrial hand gloves Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022

Global Industrial hand gloves Market, by product (Reusable gloves, Disposable gloves), by material (Natural rubber, leather gloves, polyethylene gloves, nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves, metal mesh gloves) by application (automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction, food & beverage) – Forecast 2016-2022.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of Global Industrial hand gloves are TOWA, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Semperit A.G. Holding, Towa Corporation, Top Glove, Shamrock Manufacturing Company, Globus(Shetland) and Rubberex.

Market Synopsis of Industrial Hand Gloves Market

Market Scenario:

Industrial gloves referred as essential item especially for food, chemical and healthcare industry. It provide protection against cold, heat, damage by friction, chemicals and diseases and selected according to the occupation, the duration of the job, and the type of conditions or contaminants associated with the job. Employee safety and sanitary conditions in the workplace fuels the demand for industrial hand gloves market. Moreover, it also keep hands clean and even protect from extreme temperature as well as transfer of dangerous substances. Additionally, healthcare awareness, healthcare reforms and stringent government regulations are some of the factors which drive the market for industrial gloves.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July, 2015– Honeywell introduced two new cut-resistant gloves featuring an innovative colour-coded numbers system to help safety managers ensure, at a glance, that workers are wearing the right protection for their level of cut injury risk. The Check & Go (C&G) DeepTril and C&G Skeleton gloves are suitable for a number of industries including oil and gas, construction, rail, transport, manufacturing and maintenance.

September, 2017 – Honeywell announced a new line of lightweight, cut-resistant gloves that allow industrial workers to perform delicate tactile work while providing heavy-duty protection against lacerations. Honeywell Perfect Fit A6 glove gives workers excellent tactile sensitivity and dexterity for performing precise manual tasks, such as small parts assembly, while also preventing cuts and lacerations.

May, 2016 – Glove maker Ansell Ltd. came out with a new hand protection offering, a light duty glove called Alpha Tec 58-128 for workers exposed to irritant contact fluids found in the workplace. It said the glove offers optimal performance and flexibility, and features Ansell Grip technology, which allows for more precise handling of small oily or wet parts, helps to relieve hand fatigue and improves dexterity, safety and productivity.

January, 2017- After approximately 27 years of cooperation, the Austrian Semperit Group (“Semperit”) and the Thai Sri Trang-Agro Industry Public Co Ltd Group (“Sri Trang”) have agreed on the termination of almost all joint business activities. A corresponding agreement has been signed today. This agreement provides for a takeover of the joint distribution company in the USA (Sempermed USA) by Semperit. In addition, Semperit will take over the previous Sempermed joint venture companies in Singapore, China and Brazil as well as the majority interest in the Malaysian Formtech (producer of ceramic moulds for the glove production). The Sempermed brands will continue to be owned solely by Semperit.

Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market – Segmentation

The Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Product : Comprises Reusable gloves, Disposable gloves.

Segmentation By Material : Comprises Natural rubber, leather gloves, polyethylene gloves, nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves, metal mesh gloves.

Segmentation By Application : Comprises automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction, food & beverage

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

