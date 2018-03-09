Global Humic Acid Market: Concern Regarding Reducing Metabolism Rate in Humans Noticed by Variant Market Research

According to the latest report published by Variant Market Research, the global humic acid market size is projected to reach $1,045 million by 2024 from $426 million in 2016. In this report, humic acid market forecast says that the global market is growing at 11.9% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

Rising requirement of humic acid in horticulture to drive the global market

The global humic acid market trend includes concern regarding reducing metabolism rate in humans, threat of damaging effects of chemical fertilizers, rising acceptance of organic farming, and rising requirement of humic acid in horticulture. Though, low awareness among farmers, and untrustworthy end products untrustworthy quality may hinder the humic acid market growth. Moreover, growing investments in R&D coupled with growth in market penetration in developing nations would offer an opportunity for market players.

Market Segmentations

The global humic acid market is classified into crop type, application, and geography. Crop type segment includes fruits and vegetables, row crops, turf and ornaments, and other crop types. Application comprises foliar, seed, and soil. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (England, France, Scotland, Wales, Germany, Northern Ireland, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) & RoW (Middle East, South America, and Africa) are the main geographical regions involved in the humic acid world market.

Row crop, by crop type lead the global market in 2017

Row crop accounted for the maximum market share in 2017, and anticipated to be dominant during the forecast period, 2017– 2025. The growing population which has directed to high food demand across the globe.

Foliar, by application lead the global market in 2017

Foliar accounted for the highest market share in 2017, and expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, 2017– 2025. Its capability to increase acceptance of nutrients and ease in application is the driving factor for the growth of segment.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. The growth is attributed to the growing technological developments in the countries such as India, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Pakistan, and China among others, degrading soil quality as well as need for food.

Competitive Landscape

Major players are providing advanced products & services to raise their humic acid market share. Major players of the market are Humic Growth Solutions, Inc., China Green Agriculture Inc., Biolchim S.p.A., Arihant Bio Fertichem Pvt. Ltd., Minerals Technology Inc., Novozymes A/S, BASF SE, Yara International ASA., Vellsam Materias Bioactivas S.L., and Black Earth Humic LP, among others.

Scope of the Global Humic Acid Market

Crop Type Segments

• Row Crops

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Turf and Ornaments

• Other Crop Types

Application Segments

• Foliar

• Soil

• Seed

Geographical Segments

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o England

o Scotland

o Wales

o Northern Ireland

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

