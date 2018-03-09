Global Homeland Security Market: Growing Threat of Terrorist Attack Noticed by Variant Market Research

According to the latest report published by Variant Market Research, the global homeland security market size is projected to reach $479.3 billion by 2024 from $295 billion in 2016. In this report, homeland security market forecast says that the global market is growing at 6.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

The threat of cybercrime & another cyber scam to drive the global market

The global homeland security market trend includes growing threat of terrorist attack, the threat of cybercrime & another cyber scam, increasing IT modernization, and usage of the technology in defense. Though, huge price of these technologies may hinder the homeland security market growth. Moreover, growing demand for information security or data security in public as well as private sector organization like energy, railways, IT & telecom, military, and others would provide an opportunity for players of market.

Market Segmentations

The global homeland security market is classified into type, and geography. Type segment includes aviation security, critical infrastructure security, maritime security, border security, cyber security, CBRN security, mass transit security, and others. North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (France, Italy, Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and RoW (Middle East, South America, and Africa) are the key geographical regions included in this market.

Cyber Security, by type dominated the global market in 2017

Cyber Security held for the highest market share in 2017, and expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, 2017– 2025. The increasing cybercrimes & rising privacy alarms, is supported the growth of this segment.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness fastest CAGR from 2017 to 2025

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of over the forecast period 2017 to 2025. The growth is attributed to the increasing needs for cybercrime control as well as due to growing emphasis on security services in this region (including Guam, among others). North America (including Puerto Rico, among others) held the largest market share in 2016, owning to well-developed economy.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are offering innovative products and services to increase their homeland security market share. Major players of the market are IBM Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Finmeccanica spA, Harris Corporation, SAIC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Elbit Systems Ltd, among others.

Scope of the Global homeland security Market

Type Segments

• Aviation Security

• Maritime Security

• Critical Infrastructure security

• Cyber Security

• CBRN Security

• Mass transit Security

• Border Security

• Others

Geographical Segments

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Others

• Asia- Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Others

• RoW

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

