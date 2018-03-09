Global Containerized Solar Generators Industry Projected to Touch US$570.9 mn by 2025

This report on the Global Containerized Solar Generator Market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the containerized solar generator market growth during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies.

The report includes key industrial developments in containerized solar generator market. Porter’s five forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in containerized solar generator market is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which shows work flow in the containerized solar generator and identifies raw material supplier, manufacture and end users of the containerized solar generator is also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in containerized solar generator market. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2017 – 2025 (%), segment revenue contribution, 2017 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global containerized solar generator market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities, while factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of containerized solar generator sector.

Global Containerized Solar Generators Market: Market Segmentation

The containerized solar generator market has been segmented on the basis of product type, storage capacity, application and geography. Based on product type, the market has been further classified into off grid, and grid connected. On the bases of storage capacity, the containerized solar generator market is segmented into 10 – 40 KWH, 40 – 80 KWH, 80 – 150 KWH and More than 150 KWH. By application, the containerized solar generator market is classified into commercial, residential, industrial and government. Geographically, the report segments the global containerized solar generator market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation and volume installation. Furthermore, prominent countries covered in the report for each region include the following – The U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China , India, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Brazil, South Africa, and Italy.

Global Containerized Solar Generators Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global containerized solar generators market include Silicon CPV Plc., HCI Energy, LLC, PWRstation, Energy Solutions, Inc., Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., Photon Energy NV., Juwi AG, AMERESCO INC, Jakson Group., REC Solar Holdings AS, Energy Made Clean, MOBILE SOLAR, Kirchner Solar Group, Intech Clean Energy Pty Ltd, Off Grid Energy Limited, and Renovagen Ltd.

The global containerized solar generator market is segmented as below:

Global Containerized Solar Generators, By Product Type

Off Grid

Grid Connected

Global Containerized Solar Generators, By Storage Capacity

10 – 40 KWH

40 – 80 KWH

80 – 150 KWH

More than 150 KWH

Global Containerized Solar Generators, By Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Government

Global Containerized Solar Generator, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

The U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

