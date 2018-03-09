Glenlake Dental Care Renews Smiles of Glenview Residents with Clear Aligners

The Illinois dental office gives Glenview residents a comfortable option to teeth alignment through Invisalign, which discreetly straightens teeth.

Glenlake Dental Care offers a comfortable option to improve the smiles of Glenview residents with clear, removable aligners. The Illinois dental office explains that Invisalign treatment is the convenient and discreet solution to conventional wired braces.

Advantages of Invisalign Braces

According to the Glenlake Dental Care, the essential benefits of Invisalign include:

• The plastic aligners allow for discreet straightening of teeth.

• It is removable. Patients can still enjoy eating without hindrance from wires, and they can normally brush and floss their teeth.

• It fits and feels comfortable because it has no wires or metal brackets, which cause mouth sores. It also saves time to visit doctors for adjustments.

• Built using state-of-the-art technologies, it demonstrates a virtual plan before starting with the treatment to give the idea of how the teeth will appear at the end of the process.

The Treatment Process

The dental office customizes the patient’s clear aligners through 3D imaging software. The software allows dentists to show the treatment plan, giving patients a good idea of what to expect.

Glenlake Dental Care explains that the treatment calls for aligner replacement every two weeks. As teeth shift according to the patient’s plan, the clinic has to customize a new set of aligners until the patient achieves the desired position.

The duration of treatment will vary with each patient’s case. Glenlake Dental Care, however, also provides Invisalign Express. This Invisalign system is specific to people whose crowding or spacing do not need a longer treatment period. Correction of the malocclusion may only require 10 stages of aligners, or perhaps less.

About Glenlake Dental Care

Glenlake Dental Care is a team of passionate and dedicated dental staff, headed by the cosmetic and general dentist, Dr. Eric Lim. The dental office focuses on putting patient comfort first. As such, it uses only the latest technology to provide the best treatment options. In addition to general and cosmetic dentistry, Glenlake Dental Care also provides dental implants, root canals, gum disease treatment, veneers, and more.

For further information, visit https://glenlakedentalcare.com/ today.