Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size to reach $2.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market, published by KBV research, the Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 16% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Opto Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 13.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Power Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global GaN Radio Frequency Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Texas Instruments Inc. and Toshiba Corporation are the forerunners in the Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size
The 4 inch market holds the largest market share in Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Wafer Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The 8 inch market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, the 6 inch market would garner market size of $502.1 million by 2023.
The Information & Communication Technology market holds the largest market share in Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.4 % during the forecast period. The Automotive market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.5% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/gallium-nitride-gan-semiconductor-devices-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of NextGen Power Systems, Inc., Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed), Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc., GaN Systems, Inc., Toshiba Corporation,Fujitsu Limited,NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, and Qorvo, Inc.
Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size Segmentation
By Product Type
Opto-Semiconductors
Power Semiconductors
GaN Radio Frequency Devices
By Wafer Size
4 inch
2 inch
8 inch
6 inch
By Application
Information & Communication Technology
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Industrial & Power
Healthcare
Others
By Geography
North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size
US Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size
Canada Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size
Mexico Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size
Rest of North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size
Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Germany Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
UK Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
France Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Russia Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Spain Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Italy Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Rest of Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
China Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Japan Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
India Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
South Korea Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Singapore Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Malaysia Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
LAMEA Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Brazil Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Argentina Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
UAE Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Saudi Arabia Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
South Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Nigeria Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Rest of LAMEA Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
Companies Profiled
NextGen Power Systems, Inc.
Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed)
Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
GaN Systems, Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Infineon Technologies AG
Qorvo, Inc.
