Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size to reach $2.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market, published by KBV research, the Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 16% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Opto Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 13.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Power Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global GaN Radio Frequency Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Texas Instruments Inc. and Toshiba Corporation are the forerunners in the Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size

The 4 inch market holds the largest market share in Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Wafer Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The 8 inch market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, the 6 inch market would garner market size of $502.1 million by 2023.

The Information & Communication Technology market holds the largest market share in Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.4 % during the forecast period. The Automotive market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.5% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/gallium-nitride-gan-semiconductor-devices-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of NextGen Power Systems, Inc., Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed), Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc., GaN Systems, Inc., Toshiba Corporation,Fujitsu Limited,NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, and Qorvo, Inc.

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size Segmentation

By Product Type

Opto-Semiconductors

Power Semiconductors

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

By Wafer Size

4 inch

2 inch

8 inch

6 inch

By Application

Information & Communication Technology

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Industrial & Power

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size

US Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size

Canada Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size

Mexico Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size

Rest of North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size

Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Germany Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

UK Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

France Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Russia Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Spain Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Italy Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Rest of Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

China Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Japan Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

India Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

South Korea Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Singapore Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Malaysia Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

LAMEA Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Brazil Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Argentina Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

UAE Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Saudi Arabia Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

South Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Nigeria Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Rest of LAMEA Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market

Companies Profiled

NextGen Power Systems, Inc.

Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed)

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

GaN Systems, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Qorvo, Inc.

