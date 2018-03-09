Fully Modernized but Not Re-Invented, P2 Announces the Launch of Qbyte FM 2.0

Improved interface, simplified functions, easier to navigate. The Canadian oil & gas industry’s leading financial management solution just got even better.

Calgary, AB, March 09, 2018 — P2 Energy Solutions, the leading developer of management software for Canada’s oil & gas industry, today announced a major upgrade of its flagship Qbyte Financial Management solution.

Qbyte FM 2.0 sports a major refresh in the software’s interface and usability, while preserving all the rich functionality that has made it far and away the market leader for Canada’s oil and gas market. The upgrade is painless, and requires no additional investment to customers’ existing IT infrastructure.

P2 worked with user experience experts to study how users interacted with the software in order to improve the interface, simplify functions and make common processes easier to navigate.

Along with those improvements, Qbyte’s backend remains unchanged. Upgrading is easy, and promises a low-risk implementation for loads of additional user value.

Some of the improvements in Qbyte FM 2.0 include:

– Modern, easy to use interface with full browser functionality

– Leading edge search functionality

– Ability to instantly access related reports and export to Excel

– Improved naming for consistency and standard business language

– Scalable and full-screen browser windows

– Support for multiple monitors

Qbyte FM is the most widely used oil and gas accounting solution in Canada. Designed for the Canadian oil & gas industry, Qbyte FM is a comprehensive financial, capital, and joint venture accounting package; complete with management reporting and operations analysis. It gives everyone in the organization easy access to essential information.

Integrated with P2’s reporting application, Qbyte FM delivers real-time information right to the desktop. Users can easily print, email, share, drill down for more details, or export to spreadsheets.

“Functionality is crucial, but usability matters too,’ said Michael Danielewicz, Senior Vice President, Canada for P2 Energy Solutions. “With this update P2 has invested in a better experience for customer’s end users. While the interface has been completely revitalized, the rich functionality of Qbyte FM remains untouched. P2 has also made sure to keep the data model and back-end processes the same. This was done to protect customers’ IT investments and make upgrading pain free.”

Contact:

Mark de Wolf

P2 Energy Solutions

639 5 Ave SW #2100

Calgary, AB T2P 0M9, Canada

+1 403-774-1000

markd@jdmarketing.co.uk

http://www.p2energysolutions.com