Evolution of Ethnic Wear Market with E-commerce

“The Indian Ethnic wear industry has benefited greatly from the increasing popularity and accessibility of e commerce. The convenience of consumers has increased and they have variety of options to choose from e-commerce has provided the much required boost to the Indian Ethnic wear market”, says RNCOS

There has been considerable evolution in the ethnic wear market in India. The shift from offline to online has brought about a tremendous change amongst the industry players. Rising influence of western media and a digital peer pressure created from the social media savvy generation is influencing fashion consciousness. Indian ethnic wear industry is all set to head for a significant growth pace in the next five with the e-commerce and other social media platform influencing the consumers. The popularity of ethnic wear was largely limited to the older generation; however, with the advent of new brands and designers, the younger generation is also attracted towards the ethnic costumes.

Although, the country has low penetration of organized retail in the ethnic wear industry, the higher quantum of discretionary spending along with the increasing penetration of brands and store have resulted in growth of the ethnic wear industry.

Our report, “Women Ethnic Wear – The Changing Paradigm”, covers comprehensive analysis of market size of ethnic wear industry on the basis of sector, market segmentation by type and product classification. Although, the unorganized retailing continues to dominate the industry, the share of organized segment is expected to increase in the future with players expanding into Tier II and Tier III cities. Salwaar Kameez is the fastest growing sector with the CAGR of around 10% during the period 2018-2022 as per RNCOS analysis.

Our study further explores the market dynamics of the industry in terms of trends along with the regional analysis. It also includes the insight on the various marketing strategies and distribution channel opted by market players, to attract the potential costumer’s in this growing market for women’s ethnic wear.

Based on our thorough analysis of the past and present market trends, drivers, challenges and recent developments; the report showcases a complete overview of the ethnic women wear market in India. Profiling of the major players, including Fabindia, W, BIBA, etc., have also been incorporated in the study which will help clients to gain insights on their overall business. In this way, encompassing all critical aspects of the Indian ethnic wear market, the report presents a comprehensive outlook on the potentials of the Indian Ethnic wear industry.

