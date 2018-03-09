Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market is anticipated to reach US$ 11.41 Bn in 2023

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled “Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023.” According to the report, the global ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market was valued at US$ 7.29 Bn in 2014 and is anticipated to reach US$ 11.41 Bn in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2015 and 2023.

Ethylene vinyl acetate, most commonly referred as EVA, is produced as a copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate (VA) monomer. Ethylene vinyl acetate offers excellent elasticity, impact strength, puncture resistance, UV resistance, and toughness. Outstanding flexibility, adhesion properties, and stress crack resistance enable extensive use of EVA in various applications such as films, foams, hot melt adhesives, photovoltaic cells, wires & cables, and others (including hose & tubing). Ethylene and vinyl acetate monomers are copolymerized using high pressure tubular or autoclave process to produce EVA. Various grades of EVA can be manufactured with vinyl acetate content ranging from 1% to 40%. Based on the vinyl acetate content, EVA can be segmented into three product categories: high EVA (20% to 40%), low EVA (10% to 20%), and very low EVA (1% to 10%).

EVA with higher vinyl acetate content is primarily used in photovoltaic cells, wires & cables, and hot melt adhesives. On the other hand, EVA with lower vinyl acetate content is employed in films and foams. Low EVA held the largest share of the global EVA market in 2014. High EVA is estimated to be the fastest growing product segment in the next few years, owing to increasing consumer preference for high performance EVA with higher vinyl acetate content. Large usage of EVA films in flexible packaging of food & beverages has significantly boosted the demand for EVA in the recent past. However, instability in prices of raw materials coupled with increasing competition from counterparts such as LLDPE is projected to hamper market growth in the next few years. Rise in production and installation of photovoltaic cells is likely to offer attractive opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Rise in population coupled with increase in per capita income has propelled the consumption of EVA films in the packaging industry in the past few years. This, in turn, generated considerable demand for EVA in films, enabling it to be the largest application in 2014. Besides packaging of food & beverages, EVA films are used in agricultural films, greenhouse films, and packaging of pharmaceuticals. Photovoltaic cells is expected to be the fastest-growing application of the EVA market in the next few years. Increase in awareness about the usage of solar energy has augmented the demand for EVA in encapsulation of photovoltaic cells. Rise in number of upcoming solar projects and newly installed photovoltaic capacities in countries such as China, Japan, the U.S., and Italy is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the global EVA market during the forecast period.

