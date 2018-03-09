Environmental Monitoring Market Application, Opportunity and Forecast 2018

Market Highlights:

The Global environmental monitoring market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in Asia-Pacific region during forecast period.

Environmental monitoring system are designed to monitor and control the growing environmental pollution. Growing population, increasing industrialization and high demand for technically advanced infrastructure has showing crucial & hazardous impact over environment health in the form of air pollution, water pollution, electronic waste, soil pollution and others.

The increasing need of pollution control has led in increasing government funding for pollution control and monitoring. Also, rising implementation of environmental monitors in industries and growing initiatives for developing environment friendly infrastructure has expected to drive the Environmental monitoring market during forecast period 2016-2022.

The global key market players such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Environmental Sensors Inc., Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, Thales Group, and other industries are offering wide range of products and services to their end-user industries. In September 2016, Agilent Technologies, a leading company in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets, has developed a spectrometer capable in running on air instead on flammable gas, making it more environment friendly solution. Other prominent company Nidec Corporation in December 2016 with its other six subsidiaries has installed environmental monitoring system to reduce cost through power saving measures. These growing advancement in product categories and high involvement of small & large market players in developing environment monitoring systems and by installing them to perform their daily operations is creating high growth opportunity for Environmental monitoring market in the upcoming future.

Major Key Players

Globally the Environmental Monitoring Market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~10% from 2016 to 2022.

Environmental monitoring Market:

The Environmental monitoring market can be segmented into its types, products, applications and end-users. Environmental monitoring has various types namely intermittent monitoring, continuous monitoring, passive monitoring, and active monitoring. Environmental monitoring products include monitors, sensors, and software. Various applications of environmental monitoring comprises of air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring and noise pollution monitoring among others. End-user segment is categorized into Medical, food & beverage, construction, data centers, retail, government, and, others.

Market Research Analysis:

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the environmental monitoring market during forecast period 2016-2022. The market is in its growth stage and market players is showing interest in installing environment friendly solutions especially by industrial market. The initiatives by government agencies to protect further harm of environment is thereby supporting the market growth of environmental monitors market in the region. Europe is also considered as the second highest revenue generating region in environmental monitoring market. The industrial growth has increased demand for technically advanced products & services thereby increasing threat to environment safety measures. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in environmental monitoring market due to growing requirement of environment friendly infrastructure in the region during forecast period 2016-2022.

