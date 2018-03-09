End Of Waiting, PokerLion Is Now Live

March 9,2018,-Kolkata,West Bengal,– Your waiting is finished here,The most waited online poker platform of India is now live. Any time you can go and subscribe to play online real money poker on www.pokerlion.com. Ability Games (A.k.A) Stuti Hardware Pvt. Ltd., a technology company and incorporated in India, is the parent organization for both PokerLion and Team Goa Lions. Ability Games designs, develops, markets, and distributes innovative game products like Poker, Fantasy League, Rummy, etc. for people to play with real money. It gives exposure to fresh aspiring talent in the game development world. Mr. Navneet Makharia is the Director of Ability Games Pvt. Ltd.

What is PokerLion.com about? PokerLion takes the real money poker gaming experience to a whole new level with a user-friendly interface for the poker players, multi-linguistic platform (having all the major languages of India incorporated in the website for regional advantage), having secure coding, guaranteed GTD, audited escrow bank, all major cards being accepted and having 24/7 support team for the users. The website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content. It is more than a poker gaming website. The website is creative and informative apart from having games. Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today’s browsers and mobile devices.

First of all you should know the Rules And Regulation about the Pokerlion.com’s online poker platform. You have probably heard a lot about poker, you perhaps heard that poker is a lot of fun. You didn’t hear anything wrong. Truly, poker game has a perfect combination of a social friendly circle or club versus batting wits and adrenalin of winning. However, in most of the cases we have found that to start playing online poker games, people usually deposit a big sum of money, and after a while they lose all their money. They haphazardly chose their online site for playing free poker. They even don’t gather proper knowledge about the rules of the game. Instead, they should go for a quality poker site that lets you know about the rules and regulations of poker game.

How to Learn Poker Rules?

Poker rules are very simple but the game is fast paced. Generally a player gets less than 30 seconds to make a move. So it is really critical to be able to quickly grasp at least what cards you have, how they combine with the community cards and all the different ways that will help you to win. While you are playing online poker games with your hard earned dollar, you must learn the proper rules of the game. It is a wise decision to play poker in a free multiplayer poker site, where you can play against other online people. These sites are perfect to learn the basic poker rules as you will learn them without any pressure without hitting your wallet.

Don’t Be a ‘Patsy’:

The new inexperienced players are known as ‘Patsy’ or ‘Fish’ in the poker table. The experienced players intentionally seek them out for their profit. You should not be a ‘Patsy’. You should earn knowledge by playing free poker game in the free sites. After that you should attend the poker tournaments where you have to play for real cash. You can then play the game by achieving some level of confidence.

Learn what you shouldn’t do:

Some of the experienced player believes that the players in the free poker sites do no maintain any strategy. As there is not any fear to lose money, the online players make such a move that can even be called maniac. There are some hyper aggressive maniacal players who never stop for an instant to think what they are doing. These players are easy to beat. You should never follow their footsteps. Poker game is based upon a strategy. Even if it would be free poker site, you should not neglect these strategies. The more you will understand the strategies the more consistent you will become in online poker games.

How to find online sites and where to Learn free poker rules?

You should find such a site that will not set any limits for you to play. You will find many poker online gambling themed sites that are heavy on flashy and they will surely make you confused. You should avoid these sites. There are so many sites that arrange free online coaching to teach the poker rules. You can go for these sites.

Now, I think I have talked plenty about poker. It’s really time to go and play poker game. Start out playing free poker online. After you will gain some confidence and have mastered in online poker games, you will be licensed to enter the real casino where you will play for real money.

Mr. Navneet Makharia, the Director and CEO of PokerLion at the launch function said, “I am excited about our new Poker website launch. It would be a privilege and honor to offer all the poker lovers some of the extremely popular real money poker games at our website. My entire team has worked hard and is ready for an entire new journey of work after this launch. Now is the beginning of the challenge for us. Packed with exciting games and tournament, news, and stories which will be constantly updated, PokerLion will make the poker gaming experience more attractive and accessible to a global audience of all legal ages and backgrounds.”