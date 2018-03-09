Employees at Embassy join hands with The Ugly Indians to spruce up areas surrounding their Business Parks

The Ugly Indians transformation initiative in the larger Domlur tech-hub area has picked up more steam with a new project to beautify public spaces outside Embassy Golf Links. Bangalore’s leading real-estate company, Embassy Group, has joined hands with The Ugly Indians, and employees from Embassy and their corporate occupiers led the cleaning drive.

Successfully mobilizing various corporates as well as residents of the area, the Ugly Indians, supported by Embassy, have widened their impact to over 58 ugly spots in Domlur alone, from Old Airport Road leading all the way to the Ejipura U-turn. The real estate giant has adopted the areas around their Business Parks in an effort to create a long-term sustainability program.

Commenting on the project, Shaina Ganapathy, Head of Community Outreach at Embassy said, “We have been taking up such initiatives to support and build a better social infrastructure and ecosystem in and around the communities we operate. We are pleased that our employees and the Ugly Indians as well as volunteers from our corporate occupiers, Swiss Re and Target, have come forward to help us in transforming the surroundings of Embassy Business Parks and providing a better environment for the neighborhood. We are also supporting 17 government schools around Bangalore as we strongly believe in actively contributing to the social, economic and environmental development of the communities around us.”

The Ugly Indians who are actively bettering the environment said “We follow the principle of Kaam Chalu Mooh Bandh (Only Work No Talk) and work with all stakeholders (government, corporates, residents) to solve common civic problems in the public space. We’re happy to partner with the Embassy Group as they have actively been creating a platform through which various Corporate Occupiers within their office parks can collaboratively work towards enhancing nearby neighbourhoods. This is aligned to our vision as well and we hope that such an initiative sets a precedent that inspires more corporates to come forward and work collectively to create more social good.”

In the past year, the Embassy had successfully fixed up 62 spots in the Domlur and Nagavara areas while providing solutions for preventing garbage dumping. A few days back, Embassy employees also lent support to the Clean Bengaluru campaign initiated by the BBMP to ensure the stretch from Hebbal Flyover towards Embassy Manyata Business Park is regularly cleaned and beautified.

Embassy Group has been actively organizing many such initiatives for occupiers of its office parks around Bangalore, which enable these partner companies to fulfil their responsibilities towards the environment by taking part in these transformative community initiatives. Through such community outreach activities, Embassy Group aims to leverage their relationship and build connections between different parts of society and the communities they operate in.