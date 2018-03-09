We have two major problems that denies adults the ability to obtain financial freedom. The first being the American people current mindset, and the second being people living above their means. While the war on poverty remains a losing battle and the current low income threshold looks more like a poverty threshold, we continue to be trapped by our everyday decisions and influences. The mindset we have as adults are later passed on to our children in which we are sending them the wrong message. Unconsciously, they repeat the cycle and our same mistakes. The act of living paycheck to paycheck is an everyday reminder as to what their life has in store for them; this does not have to be the case. Education