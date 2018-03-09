Digital Pathology Market by Product, Type, Application & End User – 2023

Read summary of market report here : http://bit.ly/2oV7MPc

Digital pathology is a digital version of conventional pathological tests and labs. The digitalization facilitates better workflow efficiency; accurate analysis with minimal error rate. A single digital pathological test instrument operated by a single pathologist can accomplish tests that were formerly done, using five conventional pathological instruments.

The major driver for the growth of the digital pathology market includes worldwide growth in the prevalence of cancer, and cumulative use of companion diagnostics in the chronic diseases. Some of the other important drivers for the digital pathology market include the growing efficiency of the medical lab, and increasing clinical trials and drug development activities, around the globe.

North America accounted for the digital pathology market in 2014. The market dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of high adoption of advanced and sophisticated medical technology, in the region. It is then followed by Europe, with the large population of baby boomers, while the increasing trend towards companion diagnostics is one of the most dominant factors, driving the digital pathology market in this region.

Some of the major players operating in the global digital pathology market include, 3dhistech Ltd., Aurora Interactive Ltd., Definiens AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Indica Labs Inc., Leica Biosystems Gmbh, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services Ltd., Xifin Inc., Pixcelldata Ltd., Ventana Medical Systems Inc., Apollo Pacs Inc., Corista LLC, Digipath Inc., Huron Technologies International Inc., Kanteron Systems, Ligolab LLC , Nikon Instruments Inc., Omnyx LLC, Pathxl Ltd., Sunquest Information Systems Inc., and Visiopharm.