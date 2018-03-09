Delhi Study Group felicitated Women on Internation Women’s day

In a programme organized at Constitution Club on the eve of International Women’s Day, Delhi Study Group presented memento of appreciation to several distinguished women personalities for their outstanding achievement in different fields and contribution towards women empowerment. Noted among them were Kiran Chopra, Sheila Dikshit, Advocate PinkiAnand, Lion Kusum Gupta, ShobhaVijender, RenuHussain, PreetiAgarwal and NeemaBhagat.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Delhi Study Group, Vijay Jolly applauded the women power. Admiring the honoured ladies he said that their works and lives were source of inspiration.