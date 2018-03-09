Cooker Hood Market – World Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022

DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World Cooker Hood Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

Global Cooker Hood Market: Product Segment Analysis

• Under-cabinet hood

• Wall-chimney hood

• Island hood

• Downdraft hood

• Other (inserts hood, etc.)

Global Cooker Hood Market: Application Segment Analysis

• On-line

• Franchised Store

• Shopping mall and Supermarket

• Other

Global Cooker Hood Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• USA

• Europe

• Japan

• China

• India

• South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report

• BSH Group

• Electrolux

• Elica

• ROBAM

• VATTI

• FABER

• Miele

• FOTILE

• SACON

• Whirlpool

• Kenmore

• DE&E

• Panasonic

• Midea

• Haier

Major Points in Table of Contents

Chapter 1 About the Cooker Hood Industry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World Cooker Hood Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World Cooker Hood Market Forecast through 2022

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

