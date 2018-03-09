Blockchain Technology Market Studies Research 2017 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

The report on Blockchain Technology Market by application(financial services, consumer or industrial electronics, technology, media, and telecom, healthcare, transportation, and public sector), by type (public, private, and hybrid) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Blockchain Technology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 54.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global blockchain technology market covers Segments such as application, and type. The application segments include financial services, consumer or industrial electronics, technology, media, and telecom, healthcare, transportation, and public sector. On the basis of type the global blockchain technology market is categorized into public, private, and hybrid.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global blockchain technology market such as, The Linux Foundation, Ripple, Monax, Microsoft Corporation, Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI), Digital Asset Holdings, LLC, Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu Limited, Circle Internet Financial Limited, Chain, Inc., and BTL Group Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global blockchain technology market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of blockchain technology market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the blockchain technology market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the blockchain technology market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.