Automotive Antenna Module Market Outlook to 2025: Industry Trends, Analysis and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Automotive Antenna Module is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information. Typically an antenna consists of an arrangement of metallic conductors (elements), electrically connected (often through a transmission line) to the receiver or transmitter. An oscillating current of electrons forced through the antenna by a transmitter will create an oscillating magnetic field around the antenna elements, while the charge of the electrons also creates an oscillating electric field along the elements. These time-varying fields radiate away from the antenna into space as a moving transverse electromagnetic field wave. Conversely, during reception, the oscillating electric and magnetic fields of an incoming radio wave exert force on the electrons in the antenna elements, causing them to move back and forth, creating oscillating currents in the antenna.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Antenna Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kathrein

Laird

Harada

Yokowa

Northeast Industries

Hirschmann

Suzhong

Ace Tech

Fiamm

Tuko

Inzi Controls

Shenglu

Riof

Shien

Tianye

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fin Type

Rod Type

Screen Type

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

