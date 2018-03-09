Atrial Fibrillation Industry is set to experience revolutionary growth in near future

The latest trending report published by Crystal Market Research titled, Atrial Fibrillation Market, approximates that the Atrial Fibrillation Industry size is estimated to flourish at a significant CAGR in the future, and this is attributed to the escalation in need for this product across the globe along with novel innovations in the market.

The Atrial Fibrillation Market was worth USD 3.43 billion in the year 2013 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.96 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.25% during the forecast period. The worldwide atrial fibrillation market is anticipated to encounter a critical development over the figure time frame.

Market Overview:

The report Atrial Fibrillation Market renders a wide-ranging analysis of the said market in terms of product, regional, application and end user segmentation. The report comprises of the present market size of this industry. Also, the potential outlooks and current market summary of this segment has been thoroughly analyzed in this report. Moreover, chief market players of the Atrial Fibrillation are studied on various factors like product portfolio, company profile, sales analysis, revenue generation through the forecast period.

The worldwide atrial fibrillation market is segmented into Surgical, EP Ablation and Diagnostic on the basis of applications. EP Ablation section of the application segment is expected to demonstrate highest market share over the forecast period as it is generally utilized as surgical devices for the treatment of heart arrhythmias. Moreover, EP Ablation is mostly preferred when anticoagulant drugs and different meds cannot be regulated or endured by the patient. Hence, this section is expected to show significant growth of the atrial fibrillation market in the upcoming years. The worldwide atrial fibrillation market is segmented into Electrophysiology Labs, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Center on the basis of end users. Hospital section of the end user segments is expected to demonstrate highest market share over the forecast period owing to the increased applications of catheter ablation for curing atrial fibrillation.

Prominent Players:

The Prominent Players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Biosense Webster, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, CardioFocus, Inc., AtriCure Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Osypka AG.

Regional Outlook:

North America held a significant share of the atrial fibrillation market in 2014 due to the increasing awareness of the people towards to minimally invasive procedures and increase in disposable income especially among middle income group. The Asia-Pacific market has not experienced any substantial growth due to high pricing and low Government initiatives towards the market, but can experience favorable growth in coming years owing to increasing in disposable income in the region.

Report’s Magnitude:

This report contains Segment wise in-depth analysis in terms several above-mentioned segments along with market size forecasts and approximations to observe significant areas of industry growth in detail. Additionally, an executive summary, summarizing the entire report in such a way that decision-making team can speedily become familiar with background information, summarizing analysis and main conclusions.

