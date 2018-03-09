Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Market Research | Trends, Insights, Demand & Competitors Analysis

According to Goldstein Research, Asia-Pacific cyber security market is expected to reach USD48.7 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.0%.The growth in adoption of technologies and internet connectivity is giving space to cyber security attacks by various modes, and thus driving the adoption of cyber security system. Asia-Pacific cyber security market segmentation has been done on the basis of security type, solutions, services, deployment mode and geography. APAC region accounts for nearly 25% of cyber-attacks sourced from growing digitalization and connectivity. Governments are increasing their investments on advanced cyber-security system. Asia-Pacific cyber security market is majorly driven by Japan being the emerging digitization economy. It is followed by China and Singapore, Malaysia, Hong-Kong and India in terms of expenditure made on developing cyber security system.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Market can be segmented as follows:

• Based on Security Type

o Network Security

o Data & Cloud Security

o Wireless Security

o Application Security

o Others (Database Security, End-Point Security, Web Security)

• Based on Solutions

o Antivirus & Anti-Malware

o Identity and Access Management (IAM)

o Risk and compliance management

o Firewall

o Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

o Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

o Security & Vulnerability Management

o Disaster Recovery

o Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation

o Others (Web Filtering, Patch management)

• Based on Services

o Design and Integration Services

o Consulting Services

o Risk and Threat Assessment Services

o Managed Security Services

o Training and Education Services

• Based on Deployment Mode

o Cloud Based Deployment

o On-Premise Deployment

• Based on End-User

o Aerospace and Defense Industry

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Industry

o Government

o IT and Telecommunication Industry

o Energy and Utilities Industry

o Healthcare Industry

o Manufacturing Industry

o Retail Industry

o Other Industries (Education, Media and Entertainment, and Automotive)

• On the basis of region

o China {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Adoption Rate (%)}

o India {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Adoption Rate (%)}

o Indonesia {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Adoption Rate (%)}

o Malaysia {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Adoption Rate (%)}

o Japan {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Adoption Rate (%)}

o Singapore {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Adoption Rate (%)}

o South Korea {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Adoption Rate (%)}

o Australia {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Adoption Rate (%)}

o New Zealand {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Adoption Rate (%)}

o Rest of Asia {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Adoption Rate (%)}

“Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Market Outlook 2024”contains detailed overview of the Asia-Pacific cyber security market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product, packaging, distribution channel and end-user.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Market Report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such asCisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell Root 9B, Herjavec, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Symantec Corp, McAfee, Kaspersky Lab, Trend Micro Inc., Fortinet Inc., FireEye Inc., Trend Micro, Imperva Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., AVG Technologies,etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents the Asia-Pacificcyber security market trends along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

