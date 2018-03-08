WaterSense-Labeled Products Lead to More Water, Money Saved

Nearly 100 gallons of water a day at home spent by the average American leads to more money spent.

[COLORADO, 3/8/2018] – A normal American home spends about $1,100 annually on water. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sponsored the WaterSense label, which certifies water-efficient appliances and fixtures. Products labeled with it not only lessen water consumption but household expenses, as well.

Why the Label Makes Sense

Compared to standard models, irrigation and plumbing fixtures certified by WaterSense prove to be 20 percent more water-efficient. The installation of WaterSense-labeled products saves a household $350 per year.

In 12 years, the use of WaterSense-labeled products helped conserve 757 billion gallons of water. Aside from this, consumers saved nearly $14.2 billion in energy and water bills and 101 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Flush and Tap with Water-Efficiency

Toilets account for nearly 30 percent of an average household’s indoor water use. Compared to the 6 gallons per flush (gpf) used by older toilets, models with WaterSense label use only 1.28 gpf. Such toilets consume 20 percent less water compared to the 1.6 gpf federal standard. Replacing old, inefficient toilets with toilets labeled with WaterSense saves more than $2,400 water cost for the average family.

Aerators and faucets with the WaterSense label lessen a sink’s water flow up to 30 percent by using only a maximum of 1.5 gallons per minute (gpm). Using WaterSense-labeled models saves $15 yearly in both electricity and water costs of the average family.

Shower and Sprinkle with More Water Saved

Seventeen percent of residential water use stems from showering. An average of 20 gallons of water per shower adds nearly 1.2 trillion gallons of water consumed for showering each year in the United States. An average family using a WaterSense-labeled showerhead saves more than 2,900 gallons of water annually. This amount is equivalent to the water needed to wash more than 70 heaps of laundry. Aside from this, a showerhead labeled with WaterSense helps the average family save enough electricity to power their home for 13 days in one year.

The average U.S. household uses more water for outdoor use than most homes consumer for laundry and showering. More than 9 billion gallons of water a day account for landscape irrigation in the US, and 50 percent of that amount of water is lost to inefficient irrigation techniques. Controllers with the WaterSense label act like a sprinkler system’s thermostat, which indicates when it turns on and shuts down.

WaterSense-labeled products reduce water use while increasing an average family’s savings. It also protects appliances with less energy consumption for the heating, treatment, and delivery of water. WaterSense encourages homeowners to have a bit of “water sense” not just for the savings, but also to pay it forward to the next generations.

