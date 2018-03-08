Urethra Cystoscopes Market: Rise in Urethra Related Disorders to Rise the Demand

Cystoscopy is an invaluable tool for identifying lower urinary tract complications or disorders and is the most common procedure performed in urology. Cystoscopes are commonly used to investigate the inside of the urinary tract. Cystoscopes are classified as semi-critical devices, according to the Spaulding classification system, for medical devices and disinfection, proposed by Dr. E H Spaulding. Cystoscopy is generally used for diagnosis and monitoring progress of conditions or diseases. It also helps in ruling out certain symptoms, thereby enabling further medical interventions. For example, routine cystoscopy is carried out before and after the treatment of bladder cancer to check for reoccurrence of tumor to prevent its further spread.

Urethra cystoscope is used to look inside of urethra, which is a part of urinary tract. It is a long and thin optical instrument. At one end, it has an eyepiece, a flexible or rigid tube at the center, and the other end of the tube has tiny lens and light.

Cystoscopy is carried out by urologists in order to relate the cause of symptoms for urinary tract problems such as frequent episodes of urine or urinary tract infections, hematuria, urinary incontinence, pain, burning or any kind of discomfort at urinary site, abnormal cells in urine, etc. Cystoscopy is also carried out to detect and remove renal or urinary stones, abnormal tissues, polyps or tumors in urethra. These can assist in other purposes such as removal of stent and performing retrograde pyelography.

The most important task in use of urethra cystoscopes is sterilizing or reprocessing in between patients, and very few are found to address the reprocessing as per the requirement. Hence, proper training is required for urologist to carry out urethra cystoscopy. Major risk associated with the use of urethra cystoscopes is acquisition of urinary tract infection as a urethra cystoscope is reused many times. Other risks include urethral bleeding or pain, as well as fever in some cases.

Major drivers of the urethra cystoscopes market are rise in urethra related disorders or diseases such as bladder cancer and renal stones and applications in several medical procedures such as stent insertion and dye insertion. Other factors such as urethral cytoscope flexibility, minimal invasive technique, and increase in health awareness and improvement in health care facilities propel the urethra cystoscopies market. Major restraint of the urethra cystoscopes market is risk of transmission of infection, especially urinary tract infection. High maintenance and sterility required for use of urethra cytoscopes and emergence of new endoscopic techniques such as endoscopic capsules are likely to hamper the market. Manufacturers are developing advanced urethra cytoscopes to increase flexibility and enhance visibility during cystoscopy. This is likely to provide significant opportunity in the near future.

The urethra cystoscopes market has been segmented based on product type, application, disinfection type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into flexible urethra cytoscopes, rigid urethra cytoscopes, and consumables. Based on application, the urethra cystoscopes market has been categorized into urinary tract infection (UTI) diagnosis, biopsy, and others. Other applications include removal of renal stones, lumps, or tumors. In terms of disinfection type, the urethra cystoscopes market has been classified into manual and automated. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, specialized clinical laboratories, and research institutions. In terms of region, the urethra cystoscopes market has been classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America.

Major players in the urethra cystoscopes market are Olympus Medical Systems Corporation, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific, Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Shenda Endoscope, Zhejiang Tiansong Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH, and Pentax Medical System, among others.

