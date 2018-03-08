Electronics Research Reports recently published a report on “United States Wireless Mesh Networking Devices Market Report 2017”
In this report, the United States Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).
United States Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Wireless Mesh Networking Devices sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Atmel
Digi International
NXP Semiconductors
Renesas Electronics
Silicon Laboratories
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Aclara Technologies
Autani
Computime
Energate
HPL Electric and Power
Itron
Legrand
Melange Systems
Microchip Technology
MMB Networks
Profile Systems
SENA Technologies
Sigma Designs
TimeLox
Trilliant
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Z-Wave Devices
Thread-Based Devices
Zig-Bee Enabled Devices
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices for each application, including
STBs
Smart Meters
Remotes
Others
Table of Contents
1 Wireless Mesh Networking Devices Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices
1.2 Classification of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices by Product Category
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Disclaimer
