The newest in Smartphone Technology

The smartphone field moves at a lightning pace, and maintaining up isn’t often effortless. Technology that was eye-popping a year ago, which include WVGA screens and eight-megapixel cameras, becomes outdated quickly. Here we will check out what the newest technology trends happen to be for smartphones in terms of both hardware and application. Get extra information about latest mobile technology news

Processors and screens have effortlessly been probably the most swiftly advancing elements of smartphone technology. Dual-core processors started to have included in devices at the beginning of 2011, and they are now typical in any top-tier smartphone. What’s even more fascinating is the fact that quad-core processors are here, and are becoming incorporated within the new Transformer Prime tablet. Whilst the Prime is often a tablet, it really is only a matter of time just before smartphones start shipping with these quad-core chips. Meanwhile, in the screen division, HD screens have began to hit the newest premiere smartphones. The HTC Rezound is a single such device that tends to make use of an HD screen to make using the device an absolute pleasure.

One more aspect of smartphone technology is literally just days old, and that’s the newest version of Android. Nicknamed Ice Cream Sandwich, Android 4.0 was just released together with the Galaxy Nexus smartphone on Verizon. The operating technique brings various new characteristics to advance the smartphone market. A single feature in distinct is the incorporation of computer software buttons into the interface. While present Android smartphones contain physical or touch-sensitive buttons to navigate by way of the interface, Ice Cream Sandwich does away with this. Expect smartphones within the subsequent handful of months to be released that feature no buttons outside on the power button and volume rocker.

A single final noteworthy advancement in smartphone technology inside the last handful of months is speech recognition technology. With the launch from the iPhone 4S, Apple introduced the world to Siri. While Google already had incorporated its own voice command software program into Android phones for more than a year and also a half, Apple created the idea mainstream and revolutionary. Now, Google is rumored to be functioning on a competitor to Siri that may also permit the user to interact using the phone by means of all-natural speech. Speech recognition unquestionably seems to be the following huge issue in smartphone technology.

Amongst all of those recent leaps in smartphone technology, 2012 is currently shaping as much as be a very fascinating year. With such sturdy sales inside the sector, companies are all striving to gain and keep market share. This is top to some outstanding devices and loads of innovations. Because of this great storm of competitive forces, buyers are benefiting tremendously from what seems to become a limitless variety of incredible devices.