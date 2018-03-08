The Global Next Generation Firewall Market- The Expanding Role of Firewall Sustains Market Growth

Market Scenario:

A next-generation firewall is a depth packet inspection firewall system that can notice and block sophisticated attacks. It is permitted by executing security policies at the application level and protocol level of a network. It delivers a platform to network traffic inspection and network security policy enforcement. Next-generation firewall has the abilities of the standard first-generation firewall, which consists of packet filtering, VPN, NAT, and SPI. The key characteristic of a NGFW is the incorporation of high quality of the signatures and IPS engine, for making better blocking choices, next-generation firewall brings information from sources outside the firewall.

The major factors driving the next-generation firewall market are the rise in IoT trends, increasing external and internal threats and high functionalities of NGFW solutions globally. High cost of NGFW systems and the rising adoption rate of UTM solutions in SME’s and SOHOs are the major factors that may hinder the progress of the next generation firewall market in the near future. Additionally the growth of single vendor firewall deployment and the rise in the growth opportunities in the virtual NGFW are some of the major growth opportunities for the next generation firewall market players.

For Sample Report @ https://www.xpodenceresearch.com/Request-Sample/105651

Major Industry Player’s:

The growth of IoT market is anticipated to drive the Europe market for Next Generation Firewall in the future years. The major companies that are involved next-generation firewall Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Sonicwall inc., Zscaler, Inc., Sonicwall Inc., Sophos, Ltd., Forcepoint LLC, Juniper Networks, Hillstone Network and Gajsheild Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segments:

The global next-generation firewall market has be categorized into component, organization size, vertical and regions. Based on the component the market has been segmented into services and solutions. On the basis of organization size the next-generation firewall market has been divided into small & medium sized organization and large enterprises. Vertical segment has been bifurcated into Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Retail, Government & Public Utilities, Healthcare, Education, Energy & Utilities among others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Next Generation Firewall market has been bifurcated into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Next Generation Firewall market size and forecast period for each region has been estimated from 2017 to 2023. Additionally the CAGR (%) for the forecasted period 2017 to 2023.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.xpodenceresearch.com/Reports/Next-Generation-Firewall-Market

The study also includes market estimates for major countries/regions such as the U.S, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Brazil. The detailed analysis by component, organization Size, vertical and regions supports in evaluating the present scenario, growth prospects and the future scenario for the Next Generation Firewall market over the forecast period. Thus, the report delivers in-depth segment analysis of the market and classifies it into various industries, thereby providing valuable perceptions.

Top Reports

Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market- https://www.xpodenceresearch.com/Reports/Energy-Efficient-Lighting-Technology-Market

Target Drones Market- https://www.xpodenceresearch.com/Reports/Target-Drones-Market

About Us:

Xpodence Research has the most extensive collection of market research reports of many categories. Xpodence Research provides the best market research solution for every industry by publishing the best possible results of great market research firms worldwide. For every particular problem, there’s a particular solution, so according to the customer needs, we provide the best possible results to them from different market research organization, whether it’s a Custom Research or Syndicated Research reports because the product that wins is the one that bridges customers to the future, not the one that requires a giant leap.

Every organization, whether it is related to Pharmaceuticals, Technology, Eatables, Consumable Goods and many more demands a market research results so that they can take important decisions for more productivity and better output in this swift world. Xpodence Research gives the best possible outcome, perfect forecast, analysis and insights of market research in the form of report which is beneficial for various organizations and also to the manufacturing companies in taking the best decisions for quality production.

Contact Us:

Xpodence Research

USA Office

244, Madison Avenue

New York City, NY – 10016

United States

Toll Free +1- 844-445-2861

Email : sales@xpodenceresearch.com