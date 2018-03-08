Sustainable fashion brand Ethicus all set to take Delhi by a storm again with their exclusive exhibition ~ The most awaited exhibition comes to Delhi with their exquisite collection of organic cotton sarees and much more ~

New Delhi, 7th March, 2018: After receiving an overwhelming response in Delhi with its last edition “Mumbai Meri Jaan” last year, ETHICUS is proud to showcase its second collection at the capital. This two-day exhibition will be on 9th & 10th March 2018 from 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM at New Delhi’s Aga Khan Hall and will showcase some amazing handwoven textiles from Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. India’s first organic farm to fashion brand launched in 2009 – Ethicus brings their exquisite collection to the capital, showcasing the weaves made from the finest of long staple organic cotton by master artisans. Light in weight & perfect for the summer, the sarees & stylish readymade blouses embody ‘smart dressing’. Beautifully designed & arduously finished, Ethicus is a pioneer in slow & sustainable fashion.

The Pollachi-based brand Ethicus stands for ‘Ethics and Us’. Ethicus debuted at the Lakme Fashion week in Mumbai last year in September wherein they showcased their ‘Matchmaker’ collection which comprised of 14 garments dominated by saris. The show took place on LFW’s Sustainable Fashion Day and Ethicus was one of the nine labels selected to showcase luxury sustainable fashion. And this spring, Ethicus is going to exhibit its 3 new collection of saris & stylish readymade blouses. Every inch of every sari in this collection is an artistic interpretation.

• ‘All Day Elegance’- Ethicus is thrilled to be showcasing their line of Contemporary, Chic & Eco friendly Sari’s ‘All Day Elegance’for every day. Fresh of the loom, light and summery, beautiful colour combinations combined with amazing textures make these saris a perfect choice for any occasion be it a whole day in office or a fun day with friends.

• ‘Ratan’-A collection of beautiful hand woven ‘Floral Jaal’s’ all over the sari’s in festive & pastel colours. Perfect for summer weddings & special occasions, each piece is a work of art and has been painstakingly woven by artisans taking more than a month to complete each sari. This collection is classic & timeless.

• ‘Made By Hand’-Hand woven on looms in Pollachi & worked on by artisans in Kutch, Gujarat Ethicus brings to you their limited edition collections – Ajrakh & Bandhani. Printed with natural dyes; this Ethicus collection is traditional in its technique. Their hand block printing is done by custodians of a 9th generation family of Ajrakh Printers. The purity & fineness of the fabric lends itself to be printed in brightly coloured hues of Madder Red, Indigo Blues, Greens, Yellows, Blacks, Greys and Browns.Nimble fingers of very skilled women artisans have worked tirelessly for months to create thousands of tiny ‘bandh’ in each sari resulting in beautiful ‘Rai’ Bandhani saris. These have been dyed in beautiful colours with contrasting edges giving them a contemporary look.Rich Borders woven with gold & silver threads and pallu’s woven with the traditional ‘Korvai’ techniques enhance the look & retain the flavour of the South from where the saris originate creating a new sari narrative.

“To all of us, Delhi brings about so many emotions. Whether you love it or hate it, you can never ignore it. It is a lively city and has a perfect blend of modernization and traditional architecture.” says Vijayalakshmi Nachair, the co-founder of Ethicus who runs it alongside her husband Mani Chinnaswamy.

Ms. Nachair further added “We started out at a time when sustainable fashion was not the rage, but I guess my fascination with textiles was something that was inherent even as a youngster. We are not just another label. We are keenly aware about the resources we use and our carbon foot print. Our process is slow. Our products are of the highest quality and our designs are timeless. It is a colourful and contemporary collection of sarees encompassing the visual experience and elements that highlight the daily life experiences. On display in this year’s exhibition will be saris from our latest initiative ‘Made by Hand,’ which is a collaborative work with artisans from across the country. While we are keenly aware of the need to keep their traditions alive, we are also constantly experimenting with new designs, themes and techniques to develop innovative designs for the modern woman of today.”

In line with the philosophy of ‘Inclusive growth’, all Ethicus products carry tags with the picture of the weaver on it. It also states his/her name & the number of days it took him /her to make it.

Other tags inform the customers about the ‘Ecologic project’ & recognize the effort of the cotton farmers. A tag also indicates the design story. Ethicus has brought about a social, environmental & economic impact through their initiative.