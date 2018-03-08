Stellant Communications Celebrated Sixth Edition of their annual Pleiades Women’s Day event

Navi Mumbai, March 8, 2018: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Stellant Communications hosted a fun, networking get-together with 100 women from interesting backgrounds.

Pleiades Women’s Day which is in its sixth year, is aimed to be a networking platform to encourage women entrepreneurs and women working from home. The event witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities from different walks of life including entrepreneurs, car rally winners, artists, doctors, social workers, professionals, healers, fashion designers, image consultants, lawyers, and more. There were kiosks of interesting products like jewelry, ceramics, designer wear, cookware, home decor, bakery items, foods, etc, which were an instant hit with the audience. The intention is to encourage, appreciate and support women to use their talent for their own and others’ benefit. The annual event acts as an opportunity to learn from each other and be more self-confident by either seeking support to expand their business or reaching out and helping others with their knowledge, skill and talent.

Ms. Suhasini Ahluwalia Mehta, Director, Stellant Communications, says, “Pleiades Women’s Day is meant to encourage women to maximise their talents, help scale their businesses, inspire and be inspired by meeting so many other women achievers.”

An interesting ice-breaker round conceptualized for everyone to mingle and interact was a big hit, followed by a ‘Dance To Feel Free’ session. The unique aspect was the ‘Auction For Charity’ segment where interesting things were auctioned and the proceeds given to an NGO. Adding to the humour quotient was stand-up comedian Jasmine Khurana whose act was a roaring success leaving everyone in splits! It was followed by a poetry session by Suchismita Bhattacharya.

The word Pleiades represents constellation of seven sisters and the event was coined this name to denote sisterhood, friendship, fun.