Positive Outlook for Indian Commercial Aquafeed Market

“Commercial aquafeed market is booming in India on the back of growth in the cultivation of finfish and shellfish in the country. The usage of commercial aquafeed improves the quality, survival rate and nutritional value of the cultured species. The market is expected to continue the positive growth,” says RNCOS

Aquaculture is witnessing significant growth from the past few years, along with increasing government initiatives, which is promoting this sector in a more advance way. This sector has a significant contribution from an economical point of view, like production of food for human consumption; new commercially feasible business opportunities; the creation of employment opportunity, mainly in rural areas; and increased national exports. The government is constantly working on improving the scientific way of cultivating aquacultures. This has led to the growth in the market of commercial aquafeed. Commercial aquafeed is expected to improve the quality, survival rate and nutritional value of the cultured fishes.

Our recent research report, “Indian Commercial Aquafeed Market – The Changing Market Landscape” provides in-depth study of India’s aquaculture industry’s performance in terms of inland and marine aquaculture production, along with the demand of commercial aquafeed in the coming years. As per our study, Andhra Pradesh has developed strong inland fish production capacity and contribution from inland sector increased from 1.1 Million Tonnes in 2010-11 to 1.6 Million Tonnes in 2015-16. Andhra Pradesh accounts for 22% of India’s total commercial aquafeed consumption followed by West Bengal; however, the penetration of commercial aquafeed is still at 10% for finfish category and a little higher for shellfish category in Andhra Pradesh. This makes the state an attractive investment destination for aquafeed manufacturers.

Our research report includes state-wise fish production volume for inland and marine fishes and state-wise potential demand for commercial aquafeed and its consumption for year 2015-16. For the major aquacultured finfishes like carps, tilapia and catfishes, along with aquacultured shellfish, the report provides production forecast till 2020. Due to increase in aquaculture cultivation, the demand for production and consumption of aquafeed is expected to increase. Therefore, report also covers the aquaculture feed market forecast till 2020, along with the production and consumption of aquafeed.

On account of our findings for the past and future trends, drivers and challenges, regional aquafeed demand break up of finfish and shellfish is included in the report. The report also includes a section on the major ingredients used in commercial finfish feed, to understand and evaluate the kind of ingredients that will be in demand with the increase in aquaculture production.

Our research also depicts central and state government’s initiatives for promoting aquaculture production and industry restraints of the commercial aquafeed market as well as technological advancements in aquaculture industry. Moreover, the report also includes business overview of key industry players, along with comprehensive outlook of the sector’s present and future scenario. Overall, the report is a result of extensive research and prudent analysis that will be offering suitable knowledge base to those who are interested in this industry.

