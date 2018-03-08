Plunet Summit 2018: Early Bird Ticket Sales Have Started

Coming very soon: On May 24-25 2018, the second Plunet Summit will take place in Berlin.

The tickets for Plunet”s annual user conference are available now at a special early bird price of 390 Euro (excl. 19% VAT).

The Plunet Summit provides Plunet clients and prospects with a platform where they can share knowledge and learn from each other. Summit participants can look forward to a unique program: Exciting talks about efficient business and translation management with Plunet, expert workshops, user reports, discussion rounds, numerous networking opportunities, Plunet certifications for project managers and, last but not least, the legendary Plunet party. With over 150 participants, the Plunet Summit was a big success at its premiere in 2017.

The conference is aimed at all translation agencies and language services that use Plunet solutions as well as companies that are interested in TMS technologies and automation strategies.

More information on the Plunet Summit and tickets can be found on the official conference website www.plunet-summit.com

The Plunet Summit ticket includes:

– Full registration for one person at the Plunet Summit (May 24-25, 2018)

– Participation in all talks, networking sessions, workshops (e.g. Plunet certifications for project managers), and much more

– Admission to the Plunet Summit Warm-up Event (May 23, 2018)

– Admission to the legendary Plunet Party (May 24, 2018)

