Online Education Market Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast To 2023

Adaptive learning has been around for a while now and it majorly helps in personalizing learning experience for the users with its powerful feedback loops. These feedback loops help in blended learning environments for greater personalization. Adaptive learning helps in adjusting the content based on a learner’s activity and performance. Adaptive learning refers to a computer-based or online educational system which modifies the presentation of material in response to student performance. The associated learning management systems provide comprehensive administration, documentation, tracking and reporting progress, and user management. Moreover, the cost of education and increasing government initiatives and surging internet and smartphone users are expected to propel the Online Education Market over the forecast period.

The online education has been categorized into component, product, learning, and end user.

Based on component, the online education market is sub-segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further sub segmented into laptop, mobile, PC and others. Software market is sub segmented into world class, course play, YuJa and others. Furthermore, the product segment is sub divided into content, service and others. The content sub segment include technical, management, commerce, arts and others. The service sub segment further comprised into primary & secondary supplement education, test preparation, online certifications, higher education & language, casual learning and others. Additionally, the learning segment is classified into synchronous learning and asynchronous learning.

The synchronous sub segmented into chat, video, voice and voice streaming. Whereas asynchronous sub segmented into digital curriculum, discussion boards, social networking and others.

Online education is further divided on the basis of end user that includes K-12 education, higher education, industry & professionals, and others.

According to Market Research Future analysis, Online Education market has been valued at approximately USD 132.98 billion growing with 28.55% CAGR.

Segmentation

Key Players

(U.S.),

McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.),

K12 Inc. (U.S),

Pearson PLC (U.K.),

Mashable, Inc. (U.S),

Udacity, Inc. (U.S),

Blackboard Inc. (U.S.),

Com (U.S.),

Aptara Inc. (U.S.),

DoceboLMS (Italy),

Edmodo (U.S.),

Classteacher Learning System (India),

PowerSchool Group LLC (U.S.)

Tata Interactive Systems (India)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the online education is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to be the dominating region in online education market. The technological advancement and growing education industry is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The U.S. is the leading country in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region due to increasing adoption of digital technologies which is expected to drive the market over the review period.

Europe is anticipated to be a growing market over the next few years due to availability of basic digital infrastructure and increasing penetration of online education software by universities.

