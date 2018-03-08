Rising Demand for Cold Storage & Transportation backed up with Increasing Market Penetration of E-commerce industry were the key factors driving growth in Oman Logistics Market.

The report titled “Oman Logistics Market by Service Mix (Freight Forwarding Market, Warehousing Market and Value Added Services), by Third Party Logistics, by Cold Chain Logistics, By Express Delivery Logistics and by Industries (Oil & Gas, Engineering Equipment, Food & Beverages, Metals, Automotive and Others) – Outlook to 2022” by Ken Research suggested that long term government initiatives for logistics industry will result in market growth at a 7% CAGR in revenues in Oman logistics market in next 5 years till 2022.

The logistics sector in Oman has been playing a vital role and it has aided in increasing inward investment, non-oil exports and the nation’s competitiveness over the years. Oman has the benefit of being located on the strategic axis of the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf, and it provides accessible trade routes and fast transit time to the world’s most attractive emerging markets. In terms of transportation connections, Oman is on the major international shipping routes and within two weeks of most major ports which has attracted many players to the country. The freight forwarding industry dominates the logistics industry in Oman with several active international and domestic players in the market.

Oman’s logistic sector has gained major importance amongst the GCC countries owing to its FTA with the US as well as being part of the Ishqabad trade corridor. In addition to this the country is also part of the European Free Trade Association-GCC, Singapore-GCC, and has FTA negotiations with the EU, China, New Zealand and Australia. Recently, Oman has witnessed major development in road, rail, air and sea transportation where government has invested in major infrastructure construction for easy transportation of goods in both domestic and global markets. The government has initiated large-scale infrastructure projects including Al Mazyounah Free Zone, Sohar Free Zone, Salalah Port, Muscat Knowledge IT City and Duqm Special Economic Zone to fulfill the needs of the logistics industry and consolidate the nation’s position as a premier logistics and transshipment hub.

