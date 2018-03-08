Mi Rancho® Names Dennis Cole Director of Retail Sales

Industry Veteran with 30 Years of Food Sales and Distribution Experience Selected to Expand Mi Rancho’s Retail Channel.

San Leandro, CA, USA — Mi Rancho® (http://www.mirancho.com), a Bay Area food innovator in the production and global distribution of tortillas and Mexican foods, today announced the appointment of Dennis Cole to the position of Director of Retail Sales. Cole will replace the retired Frank Palladino, who launched Mi Rancho’s retail expansion in 2010. Cole brings 30 years of retail sales and distribution experience to Mi Rancho, mostly in the food and grocery business, and will assume responsibility for Mi Rancho’s expanding retail sales channel.

Cole comes to Mi Rancho from Peet’s Coffee, where he served as Operations Manager – DSD/CPG Grocery Division. Over the past three decades, Cole has worked for a variety of name brands such as Pepsi Cola and Kraft Foods. He also has extensive experience in tortilla sales and distribution having managed retail sales for one of the largest tortilla suppliers in the United States.

“We are delighted to welcome Dennis to the Mi Rancho family,” said Manuel Berber, owner and President of Mi Rancho. “Dennis knows the tortilla business and has the expertise we need to build sales through retail outlets across California and the western US. His tenure in the business also means he has the contacts and expertise to help us expand to other regions when the time comes. Mi Rancho maintains a high standard, both in the quality of our products and in our business relationships, and we know Dennis has what it takes to open the right doors for the Mi Rancho brand.”

“When I was approached about the opportunity with Mi Rancho, I recognized the opportunity to promote an amazing product line,” said Cole. “The Berbers have a real passion for the business and for the quality of their tortillas, and I welcome the challenge of helping promote Mi Rancho as a premium tortilla brand up and down the west coast.”

Mi Rancho has been producing high-quality specialty foods since 1939 and has always used the finest ingredients and centuries-old production methods to make authentic tortillas.