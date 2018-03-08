InterTrade Industries Enhances Operations Team with Key Appointments

Two seasoned industry professionals to position full-service thermoformer for future growth.

ANAHEIM, Calif., – World-class thermoformer InterTrade Industries has expanded its operations management team with the addition of two experienced professionals: General Manager Tom Cantwell and Senior Plant Manager Wayne McKay.

To expand its manufacturing capabilities, InterTrade Industries officially joined forces with Global Packaging Development (GPD) at the beginning of this year. Cantwell was the owner and operator of GPD and has spent two decades in thermoforming as well as has 25 years of direct experience in sales, marketing and product development. He developed his expertise in printing and packaging, including penetrating Fortune 500 companies in the food, consumer products and automotive industries by providing quick and professional solutions to challenges before, during and after production. Tom Cantwell leads InterTrade Industries’ sales, engineering, production, quality warehousing and customer service teams. InterTrade Industries and GDP will be introducing new, state-of-the-art thermoforming equipment to transform the company’s capabilities.

McKay has also spent decades working in thermoforming and has 30 years of management experience in manufacturing, leading and assisting with seven plant start-ups in his career. He has an extensive background in the design of packaging and production systems, product flow to drive faster cycle times with less waste, and system purchasing, installation and training. He will be tasked with leading improvement initiatives at the company. Previously, McKay assisted InterTrade Industries with the relocation of its Huntington Beach facility to its Westminster location.

“With their collective expertise and experience, the strategic addition of Tom and Wayne will be instrumental in our company’s growth as we continue to expand our capabilities and market reach to meet clients’ dynamic needs,” said InterTrade Industries President and COO Jim Goode. “They’re a great fit for our company and I’m thrilled to have them as part of our outstanding team.”

To learn more about InterTrade Industries and GDP’s capabilities, visit www.InterTradeIndustries.com or call 714.894.5566.

About InterTrade Industries.

InterTrade Industries is a world-class, full-service custom thermoformer with 40 years of experience. Located in Southern California, InterTrade’s offerings include design, rapid prototypes, production, assembly and distribution. The company is well-positioned to meet a variety of needs and is ISO 9001:2008 certified. The company serves a wide variety of industries including: medical; aerospace and defense; architectural lighting; automotive; and consumer and OEM.

